BreakSniper

USER GUIDE FOR THE ADVISOR





1. General Settings





MagicNumber – Unique number for advisor order identification.





OrderVolume – Lot size for each trade.





OffsetPoints – Offset from the signal level (in points).





Slippage – Allowed slippage when opening an order.





2. Operating Modes





OppositePositionClose – Closes the opposite position before opening a new one.





EnableNextSignalMode – Allows a new signal only after the previous trade closes.





EnableReversMode – Reverse mode changes the trading direction.





SinglePositionMode – Restricts simultaneous opposite positions.





ОЖИДАНИЕ (WAITING) – Blocks new order openings while there is an open position.





3. Sound Settings





SoundOnOpen – Sound notification when opening a position.





SoundOnClose – Sound notification when closing a position.





PlaySoundOnToggleEA – Sound when enabling/disabling the EA.





PlaySoundOnToggleLimiter – Sound when enabling/disabling the limiter.





4. Timeframe





ТАЙМФРЭЙМ (TIMEFRAME) – Selects the timeframe for the advisor's operation.





5. Control Buttons





ButtonColorEnabled – Button color when the EA is active.





ButtonColorDisabled – Button color when the EA is disabled.





ButtonLabelEnabled – Button label when the EA is on.





ButtonLabelDisabled – Button label when the EA is off.





6. Position Limiter





LimiterButtonColorEnabled – Button color when the limiter is active.





LimiterButtonColorDisabled – Button color when the limiter is off.





LimiterButtonLabelEnabled – Button text when the limiter is on.





LimiterButtonLabelDisabled – Button text when the limiter is off.





7. Trade Direction Control





TradeLong – Allows long positions.





TradeShort – Allows short positions.





8. Stop-Loss and Take-Profit Management





UseStopLoss – Enable/disable stop-loss.





StopLossValue – Stop-loss value in points or percent.





UseTakeProfit – Enable/disable take-profit.





TakeProfitValue – Take-profit value in points or percent.





9. Auto-stop and Timer





EnableResetOnProfit – Resets settings upon reaching profit.





TimerPeriodSeconds – Timer interval (in seconds).



