AI MACD PRO — The Evolution of a Classic. It is part of the EA AI PRO series, which means the code is 100% designed and written by Artificial Intelligence, and it is equipped with 24 different institutional-level position management functions. The advisor works based on signals from the MACD indicator.

In the robot's wide arsenal: A Smart News Filter, four SL options, three Trailing SL options including advanced High/Low Trailing, a Partial Close system also with three different options including a unique variant based on (volume multiplier quantity), as well as two Volume Multiplier variants with flexible settings for aggressive deposit growth. Unique technology for confirming the main signal for opening a position like Price Action (Breakout) filters market noise, opening trades only during real price movement; also available are three Take Profit variants including Trailing Profit. The advisor works on any timeframe and trading asset on MT5, with any account types, any Broker, and Prop Trading Firms. Flawless machine code eliminates human errors and emotions. This is the choice of professionals who need maximum reliability and flexibility of settings. Trust your trading to pure digital reason.

DETAILED USER GUIDE (AI MACD PRO v1.00)

1 ===== STRATEGY =====

This section configures the market entry logic.

Description of signal generation logic in your advisor:

The advisor uses the MACD indicator (default settings: 12, 26, 9) and has two signal generation modes (selected in the Signal_Logic_Mode settings):

Classic Mode (Signal Line Crossover): Buy (BUY): The main MACD line (histogram) crosses its red Signal line from bottom to top. Sell (SELL): The main MACD line crosses the Signal line from top to bottom. Zero Line Crossover Mode (Zero Line): Buy (BUY): The MACD histogram crosses the zero mark from bottom to top (transition from negative zone to positive). Sell (SELL): The MACD histogram crosses the zero mark from top to bottom (transition from positive zone to negative). Additional Signal Confirmation Condition (Price Action): If UseCandleConfirmation setting is enabled: The advisor does not enter immediately upon the signal. It waits for the price to break the High of the signal candle for a buy or the Low for a sell. If the breakout does not happen within MaxBarsToWait candles, the signal is cancelled. If UseCandleConfirmation = false, entry occurs immediately at the opening of the new candle after the signal.

2 ===== DASHBOARD =====

Settings for the visual information panel displayed on the chart.

It shows the current spread, trading results for Day/Week/Month/Year, as well as current floating profit and the ratio of profitable/losing trades.

Tip: When optimizing in the Strategy Tester, the panel works in visual mode, but for maximum mathematical optimization speed, it can be disabled (ShowDashboard = false).

3 ===== REVERSE SIGNAL =====

Inverses the indicator logic.

If enabled (true), then upon a Stochastic signal for Buy (oversold), the advisor will open a Sell trade. Useful in strong trending markets where oscillators often give false reversal signals.

4 ===== NEWS PROTECTION =====

Built-in news filter.

The advisor automatically pauses trading for a specified number of minutes before and after the release of important economic news (for the pair's currencies or only USD).

Important: Works only in real-time mode (Live). News data is not available in the Strategy Tester.

5 ===== PROFIT/LOSS LIMITS =====

Global deposit protection.

Allows you to set a profit target or loss limit (in % of balance or in points) for all open positions in total. When the limit is reached, all trades are closed, and the advisor stops working.

6 ===== OPERATION TIMER =====

Intraday time filter.

Sets strict operating hours for the advisor (e.g., trade only from 08:00 to 20:00). Outside these hours, new trades are not opened.

7 ===== STOP LOSS =====

Risk management for each trade.

SL_PERCENT: Stop Loss in % of the opening price.

SL_POINTS: Fixed Stop Loss in points.

SL_ATR: Dynamic Stop Loss based on market volatility (ATR).

SL_HI_LO: Smart Stop Loss placed beyond the High or Low of the previous closed candle.

Broker stop levels – distances to SL and TP are checked against the broker's minimum requirements and verified automatically.

8 ===== TAKE PROFIT =====

Profit fixing settings.

Can be set in points, percentages, or as a Risk:Reward Ratio (RRR). For example, if RRR=2.0, Take Profit will be 2 times larger than Stop Loss.

9 ===== TRAILING STOP =====

A powerful tool for protecting gained profit by automatically pulling the Stop Loss level following the price movement.

Parameter UseTrailing: Main switch (true/false).

Parameter Trail_Mode: Selection of the stop movement algorithm.

Available modes:

TRAIL_STANDARD: Classic trailing in points. Works based on two parameters:

Trail_Start: Profit distance (in points) at which trailing is activated.

Trail_Step: Movement step. The advisor will move the Stop Loss every time the price moves the specified number of points in the profitable direction. Example: Start=50, Step=10. As soon as profit reaches 50 points, the stop moves to breakeven. If the price moves another 10 points, the stop moves behind it.

TRAIL_ATR (Volatility-based): Adaptive mode that adjusts to current market activity. Trailing distance is calculated based on the ATR (Average True Range) indicator.

If volatility is high — the stop is held further away to avoid being hit by random "noise".

If volatility is low — the stop is tightened closer. Configuration parameters: Trail_ATR_Period (ATR indicator period) and Trail_ATR_Mult (ATR value multiplier).

TRAIL_HI_LO (Candle-based): Professional mode for trend trading ("Shadow Trailing"). The advisor moves Stop Loss strictly along the extremes of closed candles:

For Buy: Stop is placed below the Low of the previous candle.

For Sell: Stop is placed above the High of the previous candle. This mode allows holding a position as long as possible while the trend maintains its structure (higher lows or lower highs), and exiting immediately upon a trend break.

10 ===== TRAILING PROFIT =====

(New unique function)

Smart loss recovery system via profit targets.

Logic: If enabled (UseTrailingProfit = true), the advisor remembers the loss percentage of trades closed in the red.

When opening a NEW trade, the advisor automatically increases its standard Take Profit by this accumulated loss percentage.

Goal: To recover past losses and close the entire series in net profit with one successful trade.

Reset: The accumulated percentage resets to 0% in two cases:

When any trade closes in net profit (fully).

When the advisor is turned off and on again via the button on the chart.

11 ===== PARTIAL CLOSE =====

(Detailed unloading setting)

Fixing part of the profit ("Safe").

UsePartialClose: Main switch for the function.

Partial_Mode (Splitting option):

MANUAL (Classic): The advisor closes part of the position when the price passes a fixed distance (PartialStart) in points. If a step is set (Partial_Close_Step > 0), it will continue to close parts every N points.

EQUAL PARTS: The advisor calculates levels itself. It takes the distance from the Open Price to the final Take Profit and divides it into equal segments. The number of segments is set in Partial_Parts_Count (e.g., 10 parts). The volume is also divided equally.

Unload Lines (Visualization):

The advisor draws horizontal lines on the chart showing exactly where the position will be unloaded.

Smart function: As soon as the price reaches a line and a part is closed, this line is instantly removed from the chart so you see only the remaining active targets.

(By volume step quantity) How it works: This unusual, non-standard mode automatically creates a "smart grid" for unloading the position without your setup and only upon selecting this option, which directly depends on how strongly Martingale (Mode 23) increased the volume of the current trade; ultimately, the more the position volume is increased, the more unloading parts this position will have. The advisor automatically divides the distance from Open Price to Take Profit into equal parts. Main condition: The mode works only when Martingale is enabled (UseMartingale = true).

12 ===== BREAKEVEN =====

Moving Stop Loss to the opening price.

Triggered when the price passes a set number of points (BE_Start). Provides protection against loss if the price reverses.

13 ===== ORDER TYPE =====

Selection of entry method. ENTRY_MARKET_ONLY is recommended for instant execution.

14 ===== MAIN SETTINGS =====

Basic parameters: Magic number (so the advisor distinguishes its trades), Spread filter (MaxSpread), and Slippage.

15 ===== RISK MANAGEMENT =====

Calculation of initial position volume (when there is no losing series).

FixedLot: Trading with a constant lot.

UseAutoLot: Automatic lot calculation as a % of balance.

16 ===== TRADING HOURS =====

Additional time filter (Start Hour and End Hour) if you want to trade only specific sessions (e.g., London and New York).

17 ===== TRADE DIRECTION =====

Allows enabling the advisor to trade only in one direction (Only Buy or Only Sell) or both (Both).

18 ===== LINE MARKER =====

Visualization of opening levels and Take Profits on the chart with colored lines.

Cleanup logic – if a line is deleted, the linked order is also deleted; if an order is executed, the corresponding line is erased.

19 ===== TRADE MARKERS =====

History on the chart. Draws arrows or markers where past trades were made and labels their result (profit/loss).

20 ===== SOUND SIGNALS =====

Audio alerts when turning the advisor on/off via the button or when performing operations.

21 ===== TRADING DAYS =====

Filter by days of the week.

22 ===== VOLUME MULTIPLIER =====

(Very important section)

System for increasing lot size after losses (Martingale) for quick loss recovery.

Works only if the switch UseMartingale = true.

How it works (Logic):

If a trade closes by Stop Loss (loss), the advisor increases the volume of the next trade. If the next one is also a loss — volume grows again. As soon as any trade closes in profit (Take Profit), the volume immediately resets to the initial one (from section 16).

Reset condition: The cycle also resets if you turn the advisor off and on again via the button on the chart.

In the MartingaleMode setting, you choose the increase mathematics:

Option 1: MULTIPLY

The lot of the previous losing trade is multiplied by the MartingaleValue number.

Example: Initial lot 0.1, Value 2.0.

Trade 1 (0.1 lot) -> Loss.

Trade 2 opens with volume: 0.2 (0.1 * 2). -> Loss.

Trade 3 opens with volume: 0.4 (0.2 * 2).

Option 2: ADD

The number MartingaleValue is simply added to the lot of the previous losing trade (softer mode).

Example: Initial lot 0.1, Value 0.1.

Trade 1 (0.1 lot) -> Loss.

Trade 2 opens with volume: 0.2 (0.1 + 0.1).

Martingale_Max_Steps (Step limit):

Safety setting. Determines how many times in a row the advisor is allowed to increase volume.

If 0: Infinite increase (classic martingale).

If 5: Volume grows for the first 5 losses. Starting from the 6th loss in a row, volume stops growing and is fixed at the level of the 5th step until the series ends in profit.

Margin check – before placing an order, the advisor automatically checks if there is enough free margin; if not, the trade is skipped.

23 ===== PYRAMIDING =====

(Advanced profit tactic)

Method for aggressively building up profit.

If a position goes into profit, the advisor can open additional orders in the same direction.

MaxPositions: Maximum number of simultaneously open orders in one direction.

PyramidStep: Step (in points) after which a new order opens.

PyramidLotMult: Lot multiplier for additional orders. For example, if 1.0 — volume is the same; if 2.0 — the add-on volume doubles.

IMPORTANT TO CONSIDER FOR SETTINGS:

If the broker has 5 digits (1.12345), then 1 point = 0.00001.

If the broker has 3 digits (100.123 — Yen pairs), then 1 point = 0.001.

Important nuance: The advisor perceives settings (Stop Loss, Take Profit, Trailing) in points (Points), not in "old pips".

On a 5-digit account, a value of 50 in settings will equal 5 "old" points (50 pips).

On a 4-digit account, a value of 50 will equal 50 "old" points.

You need to consider this when entering settings.

Does this advisor work with different account types?

Yes, it is universal, but with one caveat regarding Netting.

Here is a detailed breakdown by types:

Hedging: Yes, full support.

The advisor code (especially Pyramiding functions UsePyramiding and position quantity limits MaxPositions) is originally designed for hedging, where you can open multiple trades on one instrument simultaneously.

Netting: Works, but the strategy will change.

There is a check in the code: if(AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE) == ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_NETTING). The advisor will understand that it is on netting.

Limitation: On a netting account, you physically cannot have 3 different positions (as configured in MaxPositions = 3). When attempting to buy more (pyramiding), the advisor will simply average (add volume) into the one single position. The "Partial Close" mode will also work with this total position.

Raw, Zero, ECN (Commission accounts): Yes, works correctly.

These accounts differ in that the spread is narrow, but a commission is charged per lot.

In profit calculation functions (CalcProfit, UpdateDashboard, UpdateMartingaleState), the advisor uses the formula: DealProfit + DealSwap + DealCommission

This means it sees and accounts for commission when calculating losses for martingale or trailing profit. It will not erroneously consider a trade profitable if the profit is small but the commission is large.

Cent, Micro, Standard, Premium: Yes, works.

The advisor reads the minimum lot and lot step from the instrument settings (SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN, SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP).

If this is a cent account with a lot of 0.1 or 0.01 — the advisor will automatically adjust and round the volume correctly thanks to the ValidateVolume function.

Conclusion: The advisor is technically ready to work on any account types provided by the MetaTrader platform.