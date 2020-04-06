BreakSniper

USER GUIDE FOR THE ADVISOR

1. General Settings

MagicNumber – Unique number for advisor order identification.

OrderVolume – Lot size for each trade.

OffsetPoints – Offset from the signal level (in points).

Slippage – Allowed slippage when opening an order.

2. Operating Modes

OppositePositionClose – Closes the opposite position before opening a new one.

EnableNextSignalMode – Allows a new signal only after the previous trade closes.

EnableReversMode – Reverse mode changes the trading direction.

SinglePositionMode – Restricts simultaneous opposite positions.

ОЖИДАНИЕ (WAITING) – Blocks new order openings while there is an open position.

3. Sound Settings

SoundOnOpen – Sound notification when opening a position.

SoundOnClose – Sound notification when closing a position.

PlaySoundOnToggleEA – Sound when enabling/disabling the EA.

PlaySoundOnToggleLimiter – Sound when enabling/disabling the limiter.

4. Timeframe

ТАЙМФРЭЙМ (TIMEFRAME) – Selects the timeframe for the advisor's operation.

5. Control Buttons

ButtonColorEnabled – Button color when the EA is active.

ButtonColorDisabled – Button color when the EA is disabled.

ButtonLabelEnabled – Button label when the EA is on.

ButtonLabelDisabled – Button label when the EA is off.

6. Position Limiter

LimiterButtonColorEnabled – Button color when the limiter is active.

LimiterButtonColorDisabled – Button color when the limiter is off.

LimiterButtonLabelEnabled – Button text when the limiter is on.

LimiterButtonLabelDisabled – Button text when the limiter is off.

7. Trade Direction Control

TradeLong – Allows long positions.

TradeShort – Allows short positions.

8. Stop-Loss and Take-Profit Management

UseStopLoss – Enable/disable stop-loss.

StopLossValue – Stop-loss value in points or percent.

UseTakeProfit – Enable/disable take-profit.

TakeProfitValue – Take-profit value in points or percent.

9. Auto-stop and Timer

EnableResetOnProfit – Resets settings upon reaching profit.

TimerPeriodSeconds – Timer interval (in seconds).

