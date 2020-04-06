BreakSniper
- Experts
- Saniyat Nabiyeva
- 버전: 1.1
- 업데이트됨: 15 2월 2025
- 활성화: 10
USER GUIDE FOR THE ADVISOR
1. General Settings
MagicNumber – Unique number for advisor order identification.
OrderVolume – Lot size for each trade.
OffsetPoints – Offset from the signal level (in points).
Slippage – Allowed slippage when opening an order.
2. Operating Modes
OppositePositionClose – Closes the opposite position before opening a new one.
EnableNextSignalMode – Allows a new signal only after the previous trade closes.
EnableReversMode – Reverse mode changes the trading direction.
SinglePositionMode – Restricts simultaneous opposite positions.
ОЖИДАНИЕ (WAITING) – Blocks new order openings while there is an open position.
3. Sound Settings
SoundOnOpen – Sound notification when opening a position.
SoundOnClose – Sound notification when closing a position.
PlaySoundOnToggleEA – Sound when enabling/disabling the EA.
PlaySoundOnToggleLimiter – Sound when enabling/disabling the limiter.
4. Timeframe
ТАЙМФРЭЙМ (TIMEFRAME) – Selects the timeframe for the advisor's operation.
5. Control Buttons
ButtonColorEnabled – Button color when the EA is active.
ButtonColorDisabled – Button color when the EA is disabled.
ButtonLabelEnabled – Button label when the EA is on.
ButtonLabelDisabled – Button label when the EA is off.
6. Position Limiter
LimiterButtonColorEnabled – Button color when the limiter is active.
LimiterButtonColorDisabled – Button color when the limiter is off.
LimiterButtonLabelEnabled – Button text when the limiter is on.
LimiterButtonLabelDisabled – Button text when the limiter is off.
7. Trade Direction Control
TradeLong – Allows long positions.
TradeShort – Allows short positions.
8. Stop-Loss and Take-Profit Management
UseStopLoss – Enable/disable stop-loss.
StopLossValue – Stop-loss value in points or percent.
UseTakeProfit – Enable/disable take-profit.
TakeProfitValue – Take-profit value in points or percent.
9. Auto-stop and Timer
EnableResetOnProfit – Resets settings upon reaching profit.
TimerPeriodSeconds – Timer interval (in seconds).