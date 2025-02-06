SMC OrderBlock Auto MT4

SMC OrderBlock Auto MT4 is an advanced trading indicator based on the Smart Money Concepts (SMC), specifically designed for the MetaTrader 4 platform. This indicator helps traders accurately identify entry and exit points of large institutional participants by recognizing key price action patterns such as Order Blocks, Highs and Lows (Stop Liquidity: BSL, SSL) across various timeframes, thereby enhancing trading success rates and profit potential.

Core Features

Automatic Order Block Drawing

  • Order Blocks are critical price zones where institutional traders (banks, funds, multinational corporations, and smart money) concentrate their buying or selling activities. These zones often mark potential turning points or continuation areas in the market.

  • The indicator automatically detects and marks bullish and bearish Order Blocks (horizontal lines), helping traders easily identify support and resistance levels.

Momentum Direction Arrows

  • This feature identifies the market's bullish or bearish momentum, assisting traders in understanding shifts in market dynamics to optimize entry and exit strategies.

Multi-Timeframe Support

  • Supports analysis from monthly charts down to 5-minute charts, enabling traders to identify key price levels across different timeframes.

  • Experienced traders typically use higher timeframes (e.g., monthly, weekly) to locate high-quality Order Blocks and then switch to lower timeframes (e.g., daily, 4-hour, 1-hour) to find precise entry signals, resulting in high-probability trades.

High Time Frame (HTF) to Find High-Quality Order Blocks Low Time Frame (LTF) to Find Better Entries
Monthly (MN1) Weekly (W1), Daily (D1)
Weekly (W1) Daily (D1), 4-Hour (H4)
4-Hour (H4) 1-Hour (H1), 15-Minute (M15)
1-Hour (H1) 15-Minute (M15), 5-Minute (M5), 1-Minute (M1)


Flexible Customization

  • Customize the color, style, and width of Order Block lines to suit personal preferences, allowing for more intuitive analysis across multiple timeframes.

Advantages

  • Precision in Identifying Institutional Behavior: By recognizing Order Blocks and momentum directions, traders can follow the footsteps of "smart money."

  • Flexible Customization: Supports customizable colors, styles, and display parameters to adapt to individual trading preferences.

  • Multi-Market Applicability: Suitable for various financial markets, including forex, cryptocurrencies, stocks, and futures.

Use Cases

  1. Medium- to Long-Term Trend Trading:

    • In an uptrend, use bullish Order Blocks as support zones for entry.

    • In a downtrend, use bearish Order Blocks as resistance zones for entry.

  2. Reversal Trading:

    • Capture potential reversal opportunities when price touches an Order Block and shows low or high arrow signals on lower timeframes.

  3. Scalping:

    • Utilize Order Blocks on shorter timeframes (e.g., 5-minute, 15-minute) for quick trades.

Conclusion

SMC OrderBlock Auto MT4 is a powerful yet user-friendly trading indicator suitable for traders of all levels. Whether you are a day trader, trend follower, or scalper, this tool enables you to accurately identify institutional behavior, giving you an edge in the market. By combining Order Blocks, momentum direction arrows, and other signals, traders can significantly improve their profitability and achieve more consistent trading results.

Download SMC OrderBlock Auto MT4 now and embark on your smart money trading journey!

More from author
Quarterly K Box
Ying Liang Yao
4 (1)
Indicators
Quarter K Box Indicator Description Product Name Quarter K Box Indicator Product Overview The Quarter K Box Indicator is a technical analysis tool specifically designed for forex, stock, and futures traders. It displays the range of quarterly candlesticks (high, low, open, and close) on   monthly, weekly, daily, and smaller timeframe charts . By drawing clear background boxes, this indicator helps traders quickly identify quarterly trends and key support/resistance zones in the market. Whether y
Yearly Candle Box
Ying Liang Yao
Indicators
MT4 Yearly Line Box Indicator The "Yearly Line Box" indicator on the MetaTrader 4 platform is a chart analysis tool that visually displays the price movements of a year within a rectangular box. This indicator highlights the annual opening and closing prices by framing the price range and coloring the background. Traders can easily identify and analyze annual price fluctuations at a glance, using the Yearly Line Box indicator to gain a clear understanding of yearly trends and patterns in the m
MT4 LocalTime H4box
Ying Liang Yao
Indicators
Local Time Indicator Description （ MT4 Local Time H4box ） Overview The Local Time Indicator is a custom indicator designed for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform, aimed at providing users with the current local time of their respective regions. This indicator is suitable for traders around the world, allowing them to quickly view the local time while conducting forex trading, thereby better grasping market dynamics and trading opportunities. The indicator also includes an optional H4 box for easy
Filter:
XANKEEZ
671
XANKEEZ 2025.02.26 03:59 
 

I've been using SMC OrderBlock Auto MT4, which is interesting for showing Order Blocks across all time frames. However, it needs updates and support—I've had no response to my inquiries. With improvements, it could be great, but currently, it's limited.

Ying Liang Yao
366
Reply from developer Ying Liang Yao 2025.03.31 07:27
Please leave your desired improvement suggestions?
Reply to review