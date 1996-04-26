Yearly Candle Box

MT4 Yearly Line Box Indicator





The "Yearly Line Box" indicator on the MetaTrader 4 platform is a chart analysis tool that visually displays the price movements of a year within a rectangular box. This indicator highlights the annual opening and closing prices by framing the price range and coloring the background. Traders can easily identify and analyze annual price fluctuations at a glance, using the Yearly Line Box indicator to gain a clear understanding of yearly trends and patterns in the market. The indicator provides a concise and intuitive visualization of annual data, helping traders make informed decisions based on historical price trends. Whether you are a naked trader or a trend trader, the "MT4 Yearly Line Box Indicator" is a super useful assistant.





- It can be displayed on various products such as currency pairs, cryptocurrencies, indices, gold, and crude oil.

- Custom display options are available for different timeframes.

- Customize the colors of the yearly line box, bullish candle bodies, and bearish candle bodies.

- Corresponding numerical display of the year is shown below each year.

- By comparing yearly candlesticks, traders can easily analyze long and short trends at a glance.



