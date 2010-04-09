EA Gold Trader for Propfirms

EA Gold Trader for Prop-Firms

Your ally to successfully pass Prop Firms challenges with precision and reliability!

“EA Gold Trader for Prop-Firms” is an Expert Advisor specifically designed to tackle and successfully complete the challenges of the most renowned Prop Firms while maintaining control and stability during subsequent phases. Thanks to its flexible configuration and optimized parameters, this EA is ideal for meeting Prop Firms’ requirements, offering a reliable and controlled trading experience.

Key Features

Maximum Drawdown Allowed (Max DD Allowed) Set the maximum drawdown percentage allowed by the Prop Firm. The EA constantly monitors this threshold, automatically stopping to ensure compliance with the rules.

Flexible Lot Management

Fixed Lots : Set a fixed lot size for manual risk control.

Auto Lots: Enable automatic lot size calculation based on balance, with the flexibility to define the balance-to-lot ratio. (Note: The two parameters are interdependent, and one excludes the other to avoid configuration conflicts.)

Magic Number A unique identifier for each trade, ideal for managing multiple strategies simultaneously or easily monitoring specific EA results.

Reliability and Performance

“EA Gold Trader for Prop-Firms” stands out for its ability to adapt to challenges and strictly adhere to the rules imposed by Prop Firms.

Proven Performance : Detailed statistics below highlight the EA’s robustness.

FTMO $10,000 Challenge Passed in Just 3 Days: Profit: 5.1% Maximum equity drawdown: 0.24% Win rate: 100%



Rigorous Backtests on Historical Data (100% Historical Quality):

Year 2024 : 154% profit, maximum drawdown 2.5%

Years 2023-2024: Overall profit 470%, maximum drawdown 2.5% These results demonstrate the EA’s ability to maintain strict risk control and deliver sustainable performance without promising guaranteed returns.

Why Choose EA Gold Trader for Prop-Firms?

Optimized for Prop Firms : Configurations designed to pass challenges and comply with risk limits.

Advanced Risk Management : Customizable thresholds to protect capital and maintain full control.

Real Data and Reliable Testing : Provided images demonstrate concrete results, supported by backtests on high-quality data.

Flexibility and Simplicity: Intuitive interface for quickly configuring the EA according to your needs.

Join those who have already chosen EA Gold Trader for Prop-Firms and start optimizing your journey with Prop Firms!

Important Note: This Expert Advisor is a professional tool for managing trading strategies. Past results and historical tests do not guarantee future performance. We encourage all users to use the EA responsibly, always respecting Prop Firms' rules and adopting adequate risk management.







