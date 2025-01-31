Keyzone is an indicator designed to identify support and resistance levels for trading, categorized into four key levels: 3, 8, 21, and 89. These levels are derived from an advanced adaptation of the Smart Money Concept (SMC), ensuring high efficiency while maintaining simplicity.

With its minimalist yet powerful design, Keyzone can be seamlessly applied to various trading styles, including:



Scalping – Quick, high-frequency trades

– Quick, high-frequency trades Swing Trading – Capturing medium-term price movements

– Capturing medium-term price movements Trend Following – Riding long-term market trends

By utilizing just four lines, traders can analyze the market effectively without the complexity of Smart Money Concepts. Even beginners can quickly grasp and implement Keyzone into their trading strategies with ease.





How to Use Keyzone

Sideways Market (Range-bound Trading)

In a ranging market, Keyzone levels act as support and resistance zones:

Buy when the price reverses from the lower Keyzone.

when the price reverses from the lower Keyzone. Sell when the price reverses from the upper Keyzone.

These levels provide reliable zones for identifying potential entry and exit points.

Trending Market

In a trending market, Keyzone helps traders identify breakout opportunities:

Uptrend : Buy when the price breaks above a Keyzone level, signaling bullish momentum.

: Buy when the price a Keyzone level, signaling bullish momentum. Downtrend: Sell when the price breaks below a Keyzone level, confirming bearish momentum.

By following the trend and using Keyzone levels as reference points, traders can optimize their entries and exits with greater confidence.





I'm working on a tutorial video demonstrating how to use the indicator, backed by both backtesting and forward testing results. Stay tuned!



