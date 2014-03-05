Long Short Trading Panel

This is the Long Short NT-HDG Trading Panel, an Expert Advisor created with the function that will greatly facilitate Long & Short operations.





> With just one click, you can set up a position in two assets simultaneously, further accelerating your actions right after making a decision.





> With it, you can also operate in Hedge accounts, being able to set up a position in the same asset, for those who have strategies for this purpose.





> It can be used in several markets and assets.





> The new version has added automatic position closing based on the value of the operation, Stop Gain and Financial Stop Loss.