Dow Jones Daily Scalper

5

Dow Jones Daily Scalper for MT5

This Expert Advisor (EA) is designed for US30 (Dow Jones) index traders who want to capitalize on pre-market breakouts. The EA identifies high and low price ranges before the market opens, placing Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders just before the session begins. Once one side is triggered, the other order is automatically removed. The EA executes trades only once per day, ensuring focused and disciplined trading during the high-probability pre-market breakout period.
See signal for Default Set File (Short Trailing Stop): https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2295678


Set Files

This set file is specifically tuned to adapt to the current market behavior in 2025 for improved performance.
Uses a short trailing stop for faster trades and more stable profit capture.
Uses a longer trailing stop, allowing trades to stay open longer when trends break, potentially capturing larger profits.
  • Additional Set File (Longer Trailing Stop with Break-Event) Download Here
Locks in profit before activating long trailing stop.
This set file is specifically tailored for brokers that use 1-digit chart pricing.


More Trading Options

If you like this EA concept, you may also want to check out:



Account Requirements

RAW, ECN, or Zero Spread accounts are recommended.



How to Use the EA

1. Define Breakout Parameters
Set breakout time and order placement deviation.
Choose the timeframe for range calculation.
Adjust range slots for buy and sell orders.
2. Configure Risk Management
Set lot sizing and risk parameters.
3. Customize Buy/Sell Settings
Define trade end time & order expiration.
Enable auto-delete for pending orders after trading time ends.
Adjust entry offset to refine entry points.
Set Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) levels.
Optionally close buy orders at a specific time.
4. Optimize Scalping Strategy
Define scalping range size (in points).
Set scalping trigger and trailing parameters.
5. Advanced Settings
Enable/disable buy/sell trades.
Set specific trading dates.



Disclaimer

This EA is a tool for automated trading and carries risks. Use a demo account to test performance and ensure settings align with your strategy. Past performance does not guarantee future results.




Reviews 12
ryanbrooks
1774
ryanbrooks 2025.08.13 01:21 
 

Fantastic results! My US30 M15 custom settings are bringing stable daily profits. Huge thanks to the EA author to Akapop !

Javier Herrera
323
Javier Herrera 2025.07.15 19:38 
 

First of all I would like to thank the developer for sharing this excellent EA. I've been using it for a couple of weeks now, and it's been consistently profitable. It is undoubtedly a very well-made product in every way.

H. W.
54
H. W. 2025.06.30 21:54 
 

First of all, this looks very solid, nice job! Thank you for sharing this! Just one question: how can I increase the lot size, I see only the drop down for 0,1 and 0,2 lot? Not sure how to change that?` Many thanks!

More from author
Daily Range Breakout Scalper MT5
Akapop Srisang
5 (3)
Experts
Daily Range Breakout Scalper EA The Daily Range Breakout Scalper EA is designed for traders who prefer a pure breakout strategy—No AI, No Grid, No Martingale, No Averaging. It identifies daily price ranges and places Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders at strategic levels. The EA executes trades once per day, ensuring a disciplined and structured approach. See signal for Default Set File (Short Trailing Stop): https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2295678 Pricing Rules Next Price ( August   1, 2025 – Augu
King Ruay Scalper GOLD Plus
Akapop Srisang
5 (2)
Experts
King Ruay Scalper GOLD Plus EA The King Ruay Scalper GOLD Plus EA is built on a real breakout strategy-No AI, No Grid, No Martingale, No Averaging. It identifies key buy and sell levels and places stop buy/sell orders accordingly. Once an order is executed, the scalper engine takes over to manage the position efficiently. This EA is versatile and works on various pairs, including GOLD and more. The default preset is optimized for GOLD, and you can find additional set files for other pairs below
US30 Morning Break Scalper
Akapop Srisang
5 (2)
Experts
US30 Morning Break Scalper MT5 This Expert Advisor (EA) is designed for traders focusing on the US30 (Dow Jones) index. It capitalizes on pre-market breakouts by identifying high and low price ranges before the market opens. The EA places Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders just before the session begins, and once one side is triggered, the other order is automatically removed. The EA executes trades once per day, ensuring focused trading during the pre-market breakout period. See signal for Default
Rusing Euro Tank Day Trader
Akapop Srisang
5 (2)
Experts
Rusing Euro Tank Day Trader MT5 This Expert Advisor (EA) is designed for EURUSD  traders who want to capitalize on pre-market breakouts. The EA identifies high and low price ranges before the market opens, placing Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders just before the session begins. Once one side is triggered, the other order is automatically removed. The EA executes trades only once per day, ensuring focused and disciplined trading during the high-probability pre-market breakout period. More Trading
FREE
The Golden Truck Day Trader
Akapop Srisang
Experts
The Golden Truck Day Trader MT5 This Expert Advisor (EA) is designed for XAUUSD (GOLD) traders who want to capitalize on pre-market breakouts. The EA identifies high and low price ranges before the market opens, placing Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders just before the session begins. Once one side is triggered, the other order is automatically removed. The EA executes trades only once per day, ensuring focused and disciplined trading during the high-probability pre-market breakout period. More T
FREE
