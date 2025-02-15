Rusing Euro Tank Day Trader
- Experts
- Akapop Srisang
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 26 April 2025
Rusing Euro Tank Day Trader MT5
This Expert Advisor (EA) is designed for EURUSD traders who want to capitalize on pre-market breakouts. The EA identifies high and low price ranges before the market opens, placing Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders just before the session begins. Once one side is triggered, the other order is automatically removed. The EA executes trades only once per day, ensuring focused and disciplined trading during the high-probability pre-market breakout period.
More Trading Options
Account Requirements
How to Use the EA
Set breakout time and order placement deviation.Choose the timeframe for range calculation.Adjust range slots for buy and sell orders.
Set lot sizing and risk parameters.
Define trade end time & order expiration.Enable auto-delete for pending orders after trading time ends.Adjust entry offset to refine entry points.Set Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) levels.Optionally close buy orders at a specific time.
Define scalping range size (in points).Set scalping trigger and trailing parameters.
Enable/disable buy/sell trades.Set specific trading dates.
Really happy with this EA! Set it up on EURUSD M15 and the results are steady so far. Thanks a lot to the developer!