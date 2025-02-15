Rusing Euro Tank Day Trader

This Expert Advisor (EA) is designed for EURUSD  traders who want to capitalize on pre-market breakouts. The EA identifies high and low price ranges before the market opens, placing Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders just before the session begins. Once one side is triggered, the other order is automatically removed. The EA executes trades only once per day, ensuring focused and disciplined trading during the high-probability pre-market breakout period.



Account Requirements

RAW, ECN, or Zero Spread accounts are recommended.



How to Use the EA

1. Define Breakout Parameters
Set breakout time and order placement deviation.
Choose the timeframe for range calculation.
Adjust range slots for buy and sell orders.
2. Configure Risk Management
Set lot sizing and risk parameters.
3. Customize Buy/Sell Settings
Define trade end time & order expiration.
Enable auto-delete for pending orders after trading time ends.
Adjust entry offset to refine entry points.
Set Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) levels.
Optionally close buy orders at a specific time.
4. Optimize Scalping Strategy
Define scalping range size (in points).
Set scalping trigger and trailing parameters.
5. Advanced Settings
Enable/disable buy/sell trades.
Set specific trading dates.



Disclaimer

This EA is a tool for automated trading and carries risks. Use a demo account to test performance and ensure settings align with your strategy. Past performance does not guarantee future results.




Reviews 3
ryanbrooks
1774
ryanbrooks 2025.08.17 02:22 
 

Really happy with this EA! Set it up on EURUSD M15 and the results are steady so far. Thanks a lot to the developer!

Keokone
489
Keokone 2025.02.24 16:04 
 

So far so good, I must thank the author for sharing.

ryanbrooks
1774
ryanbrooks 2025.08.17 02:22 
 

Really happy with this EA! Set it up on EURUSD M15 and the results are steady so far. Thanks a lot to the developer!

Akapop Srisang
5147
Reply from developer Akapop Srisang 2025.08.17 06:39
Thank you very much for your feedback and review :)
Tom
36
Tom 2025.02.26 10:18 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Akapop Srisang
5147
Reply from developer Akapop Srisang 2025.02.26 14:12
Thank you! I'm glad you love it. 😊 This EA manages risk using a fixed lot size (maximum 0.3), designed for accounts between $500 – $2,000. For larger accounts, I recommend trying my other EA, "Euro Spaceship Daily Scalper" 🚀: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/132421 Let me know if you have any questions! Happy trading! 🎯
Keokone
489
Keokone 2025.02.24 16:04 
 

So far so good, I must thank the author for sharing.

Akapop Srisang
5147
Reply from developer Akapop Srisang 2025.02.25 04:35
Thank you for your feedback :)
