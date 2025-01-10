Dow Jones Daily Scalper

5

Dow Jones Daily Scalper for MT5

This Expert Advisor (EA) is designed for US30 (Dow Jones) index traders who want to capitalize on pre-market breakouts. The EA identifies high and low price ranges before the market opens, placing Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders just before the session begins. Once one side is triggered, the other order is automatically removed. The EA executes trades only once per day, ensuring focused and disciplined trading during the high-probability pre-market breakout period.
See signal for Default Set File (Short Trailing Stop): https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2295678


Set Files

Uses a short trailing stop for faster trades and more stable profit capture.
Uses a longer trailing stop, allowing trades to stay open longer when trends break, potentially capturing larger profits.
  • Additional Set File (Longer Trailing Stop with Break-Event) Download Here
Locks in profit before activating long trailing stop.
This set file is specifically tailored for brokers that use 1-digit chart pricing.


More Trading Options

If you like this EA concept, you may also want to check out:



Account Requirements

RAW, ECN, or Zero Spread accounts are recommended.



How to Use the EA

1. Define Breakout Parameters
Set breakout time and order placement deviation.
Choose the timeframe for range calculation.
Adjust range slots for buy and sell orders.
2. Configure Risk Management
Set lot sizing and risk parameters.
3. Customize Buy/Sell Settings
Define trade end time & order expiration.
Enable auto-delete for pending orders after trading time ends.
Adjust entry offset to refine entry points.
Set Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) levels.
Optionally close buy orders at a specific time.
4. Optimize Scalping Strategy
Define scalping range size (in points).
Set scalping trigger and trailing parameters.
5. Advanced Settings
Enable/disable buy/sell trades.
Set specific trading dates.



Disclaimer

This EA is a tool for automated trading and carries risks. Use a demo account to test performance and ensure settings align with your strategy. Past performance does not guarantee future results.





Filtrer:
n1547k710t
84
n1547k710t 2025.08.30 14:01 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Akapop Srisang
6463
Réponse du développeur Akapop Srisang 2025.08.31 10:54
ご感想とレビューをいただき、ありがとうございます😊
ryanbrooks
1994
ryanbrooks 2025.08.13 01:21 
 

Fantastic results! My US30 M15 custom settings are bringing stable daily profits. Huge thanks to the EA author to Akapop !

Akapop Srisang
6463
Réponse du développeur Akapop Srisang 2025.08.13 15:56
Thank you for your review :)
Javier Herrera
323
Javier Herrera 2025.07.15 19:38 
 

First of all I would like to thank the developer for sharing this excellent EA. I've been using it for a couple of weeks now, and it's been consistently profitable. It is undoubtedly a very well-made product in every way.

Akapop Srisang
6463
Réponse du développeur Akapop Srisang 2025.07.16 06:01
Thank you :)
Benjamin Afedzie
3091
Benjamin Afedzie 2025.07.02 22:38 
 

best so far

Akapop Srisang
6463
Réponse du développeur Akapop Srisang 2025.07.03 13:30
Thank you :)
H. W.
54
H. W. 2025.06.30 21:54 
 

First of all, this looks very solid, nice job! Thank you for sharing this! Just one question: how can I increase the lot size, I see only the drop down for 0,1 and 0,2 lot? Not sure how to change that?` Many thanks!

Akapop Srisang
6463
Réponse du développeur Akapop Srisang 2025.07.01 07:45
Thank you for your interest and kind feedback! This EA is designed for users with smaller accounts, with risk management in mind—so the maximum lot size is limited to 0.2. If you’re trading with a larger account, I recommend trying my other product: Daily Range Breakout Scalper MT5.
It includes auto lot sizing and supports unlimited lot sizes for more flexibility. Let me know if you’d like the link or more info! 😊
Mohsen Bayani
63
Mohsen Bayani 2025.06.02 10:47 
 

I Have tried to make my own setting, and I reached to some good ones for 80$ , 160$ , 540$ , 1270$ and 8300$ as well! I recommend changing the first entering Lot more options from 0.01 to 1 Lot in further versions. Thanks for your wonderful Expert! :)

Akapop Srisang
6463
Réponse du développeur Akapop Srisang 2025.06.13 05:58
Thank you for feedback, Mohsen :)
YBParthe
45
YBParthe 2025.04.13 13:29 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Akapop Srisang
6463
Réponse du développeur Akapop Srisang 2025.04.13 18:09
Vielen Dank für Ihr Feedback!
Ich habe Ihnen das Bonus-Setfile für den DAX (Symbol: DE40) per privater Nachricht gesendet.
Das Setfile für den US30 können Sie direkt auf der Hauptseite dieses EAs herunterladen. 😊
16120018
29
16120018 2025.04.08 18:13 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Akapop Srisang
6463
Réponse du développeur Akapop Srisang 2025.04.09 04:40
Thank you!
Yong Ming Jiang
406
Yong Ming Jiang 2025.03.25 07:28 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Akapop Srisang
6463
Réponse du développeur Akapop Srisang 2025.03.25 08:03
Hi, thank you for your review! This EA uses a breakout strategy at the market open, so it trades once per day. I've sent you the special setfile in chat. 🙂
Willi Bambach
305
Willi Bambach 2025.03.16 16:22 
 

Looks very good on first back- and OOS-Testing.

The author is very friendly and supportive which is a big PLUS.

Akapop Srisang
6463
Réponse du développeur Akapop Srisang 2025.03.16 18:00
Thank you, Willi! I appreciate your review and feedback. Let me know if you have any questions or suggestions!
kemse
144
kemse 2025.02.27 20:23 
 

very good

Akapop Srisang
6463
Réponse du développeur Akapop Srisang 2025.02.28 05:39
Thank you.
Marc Lefèvre
50
Marc Lefèvre 2025.02.16 07:57 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Gundolfer
501
Gundolfer 2025.01.22 17:50 
 

Beeindruckend! Danke für den kostenlosen EA

Akapop Srisang
6463
Réponse du développeur Akapop Srisang 2025.01.22 19:01
Vielen Dank für Ihr Feedback! Es freut mich, dass Ihnen der kostenlose EA gefällt. Viel Erfolg beim Trading! 🚀
Répondre à l'avis