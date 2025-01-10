Dow Jones Daily Scalper

5

Dow Jones Daily Scalper for MT5

This Expert Advisor (EA) is designed for US30 (Dow Jones) index traders who want to capitalize on pre-market breakouts. The EA identifies high and low price ranges before the market opens, placing Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders just before the session begins. Once one side is triggered, the other order is automatically removed. The EA executes trades only once per day, ensuring focused and disciplined trading during the high-probability pre-market breakout period.
See signal for Default Set File (Short Trailing Stop): https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2295678


Set Files

Uses a short trailing stop for faster trades and more stable profit capture.
Uses a longer trailing stop, allowing trades to stay open longer when trends break, potentially capturing larger profits.
  • Additional Set File (Longer Trailing Stop with Break-Event) Download Here
Locks in profit before activating long trailing stop.
This set file is specifically tailored for brokers that use 1-digit chart pricing.


More Trading Options

If you like this EA concept, you may also want to check out:



Account Requirements

RAW, ECN, or Zero Spread accounts are recommended.



How to Use the EA

1. Define Breakout Parameters
Set breakout time and order placement deviation.
Choose the timeframe for range calculation.
Adjust range slots for buy and sell orders.
2. Configure Risk Management
Set lot sizing and risk parameters.
3. Customize Buy/Sell Settings
Define trade end time & order expiration.
Enable auto-delete for pending orders after trading time ends.
Adjust entry offset to refine entry points.
Set Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) levels.
Optionally close buy orders at a specific time.
4. Optimize Scalping Strategy
Define scalping range size (in points).
Set scalping trigger and trailing parameters.
5. Advanced Settings
Enable/disable buy/sell trades.
Set specific trading dates.



Disclaimer

This EA is a tool for automated trading and carries risks. Use a demo account to test performance and ensure settings align with your strategy. Past performance does not guarantee future results.





Recensioni 13
ryanbrooks
1994
ryanbrooks 2025.08.13 01:21 
 

Fantastic results! My US30 M15 custom settings are bringing stable daily profits. Huge thanks to the EA author to Akapop !

Javier Herrera
323
Javier Herrera 2025.07.15 19:38 
 

First of all I would like to thank the developer for sharing this excellent EA. I've been using it for a couple of weeks now, and it's been consistently profitable. It is undoubtedly a very well-made product in every way.

Benjamin Afedzie
3092
Benjamin Afedzie 2025.07.02 22:38 
 

best so far

Filtro:
