Flex Reverse Pro GBPUSD

Good evening everyone, I'm Tiziano and after over 2 years of modifications and backtesting today I present the definitive EA for GBPUSD which, as per the attached screenshots over the last 15 years, had a net profit of 13 million starting from a capital of 1000! In fact, already in 2009 it had reached a balance of € 800,000 but due to the broker's block at 100 pips per operation, it is not possible to carry out operations with greater lottery, if it had been possible the profit would have been much greater!

By doing the backtests on the MT4 with a minimum capital of € 1000, starting from any year, we notice that usually within 4/5 years it reaches € 800'000 with the broker's block at 100 lots.

This EA takes advantage of the price correction towards the opposite direction, entering the market when the price is in the maximum of its extension and is about to reverse, closing the operation based on the various indicators that signal a new reversal against our operation.

It has a balance sheet hedging function, with stoploss passing to breakeven when the price has reached a sufficient extension to reverse, and once the trade is in profit it uses the TrailingStop to ensure greater gains!

The usable money management is both the fixed lottery and the compound interest on the capital. Obviously it does not use martingale or any type of money management that would put the capital at risk due to some operation that is too negative.

For now the asset which is exclusively GBPUSD and on the 15M timeframe, obviously when purchasing the EA I will directly provide the best settings researched and studied for months, as there are so many ways in which we can use it, two basic modes are already available Conservative and Aggressive. However, it will be possible to modify all the settings, even the indicators and oscillators present, to find the configuration that suits you!

Attached you will find the screens with the results of the backtests.

General settings:

TP and SL

Take Profit: n ° of pips in profit before closing the trade

Stoploss: n ° of pips in loss before closing the trade

TrailingStop: n ° of pips of coverage of the operation

TrailingActivation: n ° of pips needed to activate the Trailing stop

SpreadValue: Maximum spread value allowed to open the trade (advice MAX 1.5)



MONEY MANAGEMENT

mmRiskPercent: percentage of risk used per trade (Ex: 2.5 = 2.5% per trade)

mmLotsIfNoMM: fixed lot, if you don't want to use the% per operation



OTHER TOOLS

Exit At End Of Day: close the operation at the end of the day (select True or False)

ExitOnFriday: close the operation at the end of the day on Friday (select True or False)

LimitTimeRange: select the time you want to keep the Expert Advisor active (select True or False)

MaxTradesPerDay: maximum n ° of trades in a day (the value "0" means infinite)

sqDisplayInfoPanel: enable or disable the info display
