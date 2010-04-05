Quant Range JPY calculates the best levels for reversals within a range of a specified number of bars, placing limit orders based on a specific time window. This EA can be used for any asset; however, I have personally achieved the best results on USD/JPY. In the comments, you will find optimized settings, but I always recommend conducting your own backtests. The strategy is entirely flexible in every aspect. Fully compatible with Prop Firms, I have successfully passed several challenges thanks to this EA.

Below are all the customizable commands:

Range Calculation

FirstBarHigh : Calculates the first bar's high.

LastBarHigh : Calculates the last bar's high.

FirstBarLow : Calculates the first bar's low.

LastBarLow: Calculates the last bar's low.

Money Management

MoveSL2BE : Number of bars required to activate the breakeven.

SL2BEAddPips : Number of pips to add to the breakeven level.

TrailingStop : Number of pips for the trailing stop.

TrailingActivation : Number of pips required to activate the trailing stop.

ProfitTarget : Number of pips required to close the trade in profit.

StopLoss : Number of pips required to close the trade in loss.

UseMoneyManagement : Set to "True" to use only a percentage of the total capital.

mmRiskPercent : Percentage of capital used per trade (1 means 1% of capital, 0.5 means 0.5%, and so on).

mmLotsIfNoMM: Number of lots to use per trade if "UseMoneyManagement" is set to "False".

Time Range Management

LimitTimeRange : Set to "True" if orders should only be generated within a specific time range.

SignalTimeRangeFrom : The starting hour of the time range (0 means midnight, 1 means 1:00 AM, and so on).

SignalTimeRangeTo : The ending hour of the time range.

ExitAtEndOfRange : Set to "True" to close trades at the end of the time range.

MaxTradesPerDay: Maximum number of trades per day (0 means unlimited).




