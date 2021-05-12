Speed money
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 12 May 2021
- Activations: 5
Speed indicator.
In the right hands, this tool becomes a real tool without which it is difficult to do in our high-tech time.
Key indicators:
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SPEED UP - price growth rate in points
maximum - maximum growth rate
medium - average growth rate
minimum - minimum growth rate
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SPEED DOWN - the rate of price fall in points
maximum - maximum falling speed
medium - average falling speed
minimum - minimum falling speed
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current UP - current rate of price growth in points
current DOWN - the current rate of price fall in points
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The speed is determined by the distance traveled by the price bar for a certain time ("points per second", "points per minute", "points per hour", "points per day", "points per week", "points per month").