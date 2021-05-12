Speed money

Speed ​​indicator.

Determines the speed of price movement.

An indispensable tool for scalpers.

Thanks to its high-speed qualities, we now have the opportunity to assess the current situation in the market and manage to enter a deal at the exact time.

This indicator can be used absolutely on any timeframe, on any trading instrument and on absolutely any securities market.

They can determine the rate of price movement for a specific period. Its settings also include an additional filter that determines the number of working days per week.

All this gives us traders a flexible approach to a completely dynamic market and receive adequate analysis, increasing the likelihood of profitable trades.