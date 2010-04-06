Channel Creator

The auto-channel indicator creates a top line and bottom line that encloses a channel within which the symbol has been trading. 

The channel is created by finding high points for the top line and low points for the bottom line, these points are shown with arrows. A line of best fit is then plotted through these points and extended until the end of the chart.

This indicator is useful for trading both within the channel and for breakouts.

Inputs:

MAPeriod - The moving average period over which the top and bottom points are found.

showArrows - This can be set to false if you would not like to see the top and bottom points.

Auto Fib Retracements
Ross Adam Langlands Nelson
4.2 (5)
Indicators
Automatic Fibonacci Retracement Line Indicator. This indicator takes the current trend and if possible draws Fibonacci retracement lines from the swing until the current price. The Fibonacci levels used are: 0%, 23.6%, 38.2%, 50%, 61.8%, 76.4%, 100%. This indicator works for all charts over all timeframes. The Fibonacci levels are also recorded in buffers for use by other trading bots. Any comments, concerns or additional feature requirements are welcome and will be addressed promptly. 
FREE
Auto Trend Fit
Ross Adam Langlands Nelson
5 (5)
Indicators
Automatic Trend Line Fit. This indicator automatically plots the straight line and parabolic (curved) trend to any symbol at any timeframe. The plotted straight line is a good indication of the current trend and the curved line is an indication of a change momentum or change in the current trend. Plotting the straight line over about 2/3 the number of candles as the curved line is usually a good way to determine entry and exit points as it shows the current trend and momentum of the market. This
FREE
Bollinger Band Scalper
Ross Adam Langlands Nelson
Experts
Bollinger Band Scalper EA This EA opens trades when the price hits and bounces off the Bollinger Bands, it closes the trade when it reaches the opposite Bollinger band or if the price reverses into the trailing stoploss. Posisitions are sized dynamically depending on the user's account balance. The EA waits for the price to cross the Bollinger Band and then opens a market order at a set percentage of the bandwidth from the band chosen by the user. The position is sized a percentage of the user's
Auto Channel Trader
Ross Adam Langlands Nelson
Experts
The Auto Channel Trader creates a channel by plotting a line along the high points and low points of the chart, the EA then makes long trades near the bottom of the channel and short trades near the top of the channel. The channel is created by finding high points for the top line and low points for the bottom line, these points are shown with arrows. A line of best fit is then plotted through these points and extended until the end of the chart.  The length of the channel is determined by the M
