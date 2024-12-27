Rosy Pro Panel MT5

5

Download DEMO here https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/759772

An ultimate panel you've never seen before. 

  1. Compact and nice Trade panel with large Total P/L and it's percentage display.
  2. Groups for trades summary available: Ticket, Symbol, Type, Category, and Magic.
  3. Average price field helps you know your trading average price and direction.
  4. Set magic and comment of your trading in a very easy way.
  5. Group closing by symbol, type, category or magic - only by one click.
  6. Close All button for a quick action closing all trades.
  7. Trade on single chart, no need to opening/closing or scrolling through charts tab. 
  8. Simply type symbol name to open it's chart, or just click the button from symbol list.
  9. Multi time frames of 4 indicators (MA, RSI, Stochastic, MACD) that provide information of the last 2 candles whether it's overbought or oversold.
  10. Very easy to use risk management that show you the estimation of real risk of a trade.
  11. Global Take Profit based on currency or percentage.
  12. Global Cut Loss  based on currency or percentage.
  13. Trades trailing stoploss by price percentage.
  14. Alerts feature including telegram and discord.
  15. Affordable price for a great product.

    If you got display issue on your teminal, please check https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/759948

    Please watch video below, because EA not working on tester.

    Note: This product uses Arial Narrow and Wingdings fonts, please install to get proper graphics.

    MT4 version is here https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/124885



    İncelemeler 1
    krisnara123
    2113
    krisnara123 2025.01.05 16:02 
     

    An Excellent trade panel . Very neat interface, easy see trades by group.The trailing stop with percentage is very helpful.Alerts facility is good.Very easy to manage trade positions with vary options.Great support from the developer.

    Posh Candle Info MT5
    Theresia Yovitha Herwanda
    Yardımcı programlar
    Show candle info with: Time in selected timezone  Bar number Candle range points Upper wick points and percentage Body   points and percentage Lower wick   points and percentage Mark large/small candle body with customizable line. Settings group: Broker and local timezone. Lookback bars for candle marking. Large candle body Small candle body Date and time info with auto position or custom the x and y coordinate.
    FREE
    Posh Candle Info MT4
    Theresia Yovitha Herwanda
    5 (1)
    Yardımcı programlar
    Show candle info with: Time in selected timezone  Bar number Candle range points Upper wick points and percentage Body points and percentage Lower wick points and percentage Mark large/small candle body with customizable line. Settings group: Broker and local timezone. Lookback bars for candle marking. Large candle body Small candle body Date and time info with auto position or custom the x and y coordinate.
    FREE
    Posh Sessions MT5
    Theresia Yovitha Herwanda
    Yardımcı programlar
    Posh Sessions is indicator which displays sessions in broker time or your local time. You can set up to 5 sessions, assign name, start time, end time and color of each session. There is session's range to help you make a chart analysis. Settings for a session: Show:    To show or not the session on chart Title:   The title/name of the session Timezone:   Select between broker or local time to implement the session's period Start time:   The session start time End time:   The session end time Co
    FREE
    Posh Sessions
    Theresia Yovitha Herwanda
    Yardımcı programlar
    Posh Sessions is indicator which displays sessions in broker time or your local time. You can set up to 5 sessions, assign name, start time, end time and color of each session. There is session's range to help you make a chart analysis. Settings for a session: Show:  To show or not the session on chart Title:   The title/name of the session Timezone:   Select between broker or local time to implement the session's period Start time:   The session start time End time:   The session end time Colo
    FREE
    DLT Display Local Time
    Theresia Yovitha Herwanda
    Yardımcı programlar
    DLT (Display Local Time) is an INDICATOR which displays local time using GMT timezone that can be easily switched. Support non standard timezones eg. -3:30, +4:45 Useful when you trade in your local market hours, or to evaluate candles in different time zone. This is for MT4 version. For   MT5   version click here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/71656 There is very useful info for candle: Range, Upperwick, Body, Lowerwick. You can get this when custom crosshair is enabled. Sessions will
    Rosy Trade Assistant MT4
    Theresia Yovitha Herwanda
    Yardımcı programlar
    Rosy Trade Assistant A very easy to use EA, simple and friendly. Many features available to manage your trade. Compact panel with 4 sizes that can be selected according to your convenience. And trading in your local time has never been easier, using local timescale and clock. User Guide and Demo version Pages Trading Panel - Page to place an order and manage it's SL/TP Tools - Page to manage order: trailing, close on target, close all by categories Settings - Page to use custom time scale with s
    Rosy Pro Panel MT4
    Theresia Yovitha Herwanda
    5 (1)
    Yardımcı programlar
    Download DEMO here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/759769   An ultimate panel you've never seen before.  Compact and nice Trade panel with large Total P/L and it's percentage display. Groups for trades summary available: Ticket, Symbol, Type, Category, and Magic. Average price field helps you know your trading average price and direction. Set magic and comment of your trading in a very easy way. Group closing by symbol, type, category or magic - only by one click. Close All button for a qu
    DLT Display Local Time MT5
    Theresia Yovitha Herwanda
    5 (2)
    Yardımcı programlar
    DLT (Display Local Time) is an INDICATOR which displays local time using GMT timezone that can be easily switched. Support non standard timezones eg. -3:30, +4:45 Useful when you trade in your local market hours, or to evaluate candles in different time zone. This version is for MT5 terminal. For   MT4   version click here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/71187 Massive updates on version 3.0: Choose to show current local time with optional date/GMT on chart's corner you want. Set your o
    Rosy Trade Assistant MT5
    Theresia Yovitha Herwanda
    Yardımcı programlar
    Rosy Trade Assistant A very easy to use EA, simple and friendly. Many features available to manage your trade. Compact panel with 4 sizes that can be selected according to your convenience. And trading in your local time has never been easier, using local timescale and clock. User Guide and Demo version Pages Trading Panel - Page to place an order and manage it's SL/TP Tools - Page to manage order: trailing, close on target, close all by categories Settings - Page to use custom time scale with s
