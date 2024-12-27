How to Buy MT5 Product





Download DEMO version here

(Contact me if you got problem)





To buy a product (EA, indicator or other tools), you must have an account.

If you don't, you can open account here before doing below steps.





Buy MT5 Product

1. Open your MT5 terminal which you want to place the product.

2. Click MQL5 community icon, and login using your username and password. You can use Alt+M to show/hide the window.

3. On Toolbox (Use Ctrl+T to show/hide Toolbox window), click Market button. Market tab will be opened.





4. Hover to magnifying glass icon, enter product name. Product icon will be shown. Click product icon to open product page.





5. Click Buy button.





6. Choose payment method.





7. After payment completed, product will be shown in Navigator window, under Expert Advisors > Market (or Indicators > Market - depend on the product type).

Use Ctrl+N to show/hide Navigator window. If product not shown, restart the terminal.









Check Rosy Pro Panel MT5 here https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/129165











