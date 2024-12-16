Fixing MT4/MT5 Improper Display

If you got improper diplay on your terminal (like text overlapping, not shown as it should, etc), fix it by simple steps below:

Warning! Do this when you don't run any EA that manage trades strictly!





1. Find the terminal icon (shortcut), right click on it and select Properties.





2. Click on Compatibility tab, then click "Change settings for all users" button.





3. Click "Change high DPI settings" button

4. Enable "Override high DPI scaling behavior", then select "System (Enhanced)" on "Scaling performed by" dropdown.

5. Click OK and restart terminal.





If after restart there still any display issue, try to check your Windows display settings.

Make sure the display scale and resolution set to "Recommended".







