Advanced Trading System EA

Advanced Scalper is a professional trading robot that has been in development for many years. It uses very advanced exit-algorithms and has a build in spread-filter and slippage-control algorithms. It is fully customisable to suit the client's needs and offers many setup possibilities. The default settings are the recommended settings.

 In theory, the EA can be applied to any low spread market that has good liquidity or ranging market as it uses hedging, cooling and strengthing orders reach the target with the lowest drawdown.

The EA can be used in 2 ways (at the moment):

  • Fully automatic trading, using a High/Low breakout, moving average crossover and candle breakout for entry calculations. This mode can be run on any timeframe and any pair as the magic number is added automatically.
  • As a tool for manual trading strategies, where the trader can open a trade manually  and the Advanced Scalper EA will use its advanced exit-algorithms to follow up those trades. Another option is using the Zone Trading incase you depend on supply and demand analysis for filtering trades

In the future, new entry-strategies and/or exit-strategies might be added to the EA, but only if they pass our strict quality control. You are welcomed to contact me via direct message on MQL5.

Main Characteristics of the EA

  • Strict use of stoploss on every trade
  • very advanced SL-management
  • powerful entry points using many options
  • Trend and Zone filter to avoid trading during bad market conditions
  • fully automatic mode, with adjustable entries
  • exit-strategy can be used on any manual trade(s) or on trades from only this EA's
  • survives strict high quality backtests, with real variable spreads, commission and random slippage at 99% tickquality
  • Proven live results on "high balance" accounts and with several different brokers.
  • Recommended minimum balance for running full setup: 10,000$ for standard account or 100$ (10,000 cent) for cent accounts.
DISCLAIMER: Never forget that past performance is no guarantee for the future.    I always recommend to run first on demo account or very low risk live account, to understand better how the EA executes trades, and takes its profits and losses.  This is to prevent having emotions of fear taking over during trading.    It is very important to understand how a system works, and what are the ups and downs!  This is a professional trading strategy.  It is   not a quick rich scheme, so it will take losses from time to time to protect the account.    Follow my guidelines, and you will never risk to lose more than you are psychologically comfortable with.  Learn to accept losses in forex.  It is the only way to be profitable in the game.    If you can't deal with losses in forex, you will risk to lose everything with one of the many gambling systems for sale.



