Pebble RSI BOT

Ever wondered if there was a trading bot which could trade for you, under your exact entry and exit conditions. Well no need to worry, Pebble is here!

Just set your trade parameters in the RSI Trading Panel and press "Start Trading" and that's it! Pebble will take care of the rest.

Here are few advantages of using Pebble:-

Removes human emotion from trading.

Active 24/7 and searching for your trade conditions.

Automatically placing orders and moving stop loss to breakeven.

Positions can be exited not only based on SL & TP, but also on the RSI condition.

Change the RSI period directly from panel.

Places a green and red line on sub-window 1, to help you easily visualize your buy and sell levels respectively.





