This is a free trading bot! Tick-Bot takes inputs from the user to maximize profits.

All you have to do is, find a perfect combination(through trial and error in back testing) between:

1. Spread - The distance between Current Market Price & Buy/Sell Limit Orders.

2. Take Profit - TP for your open positions.(Enter 0 if no TP required)

3. Stop Loss - SL of your open positions.(Enter 0 if no SL required)

4. Waiting Period - Time(measured in ticks) that your algo should wait before cancelling and placing new limit orders.





Tick-Bot is inspired from "Market-Making" ideas, and this version is the simplest version among the many that will be uploaded soon!

All those who are familiar with "Market-Making" concepts are free to share their requirements in comments.



