MetaCluster Makes Any Market Transparent!

MetaCluster is a professional trading and analytical system for effective trading on Forex, Crypto markets, and Binary Options.

MetaCluster performs volume-cluster analysis simultaneously across multiple timeframes of an asset (Multi-Timeframe Analysis), identifying and displaying Target Zones for trade entries that remain invisible when analyzing a single timeframe.

This allows you to see the traces of the Market Maker (smart money) and follow him, always correctly identifying his intentions.

Why MetaCluster?



Cluster Analysis and Volume Profile : MetaCluster visualizes the volume profile of each candlestick, analyzes the interaction of these volumes, and identifies key levels using proprietary algorithms based on the MetaCluster and VA Mod schemes, marking them directly on the chart. Discover how volume-cluster analysis helps to pinpoint the best entry points that cannot be seen using standard candlestick analysis.

: MetaCluster visualizes the volume profile of each candlestick, analyzes the interaction of these volumes, and identifies key levels using proprietary algorithms based on the MetaCluster and VA Mod schemes, marking them directly on the chart. Discover how volume-cluster analysis helps to pinpoint the best entry points that cannot be seen using standard candlestick analysis. Multi-Timeframe Analysis : Explore the market across several time intervals simultaneously to reveal target zones that remain hidden when working with just one timeframe.

: Explore the market across several time intervals simultaneously to reveal target zones that remain hidden when working with just one timeframe. Automatic Chart Markup : The indicator highlights the volume profile and the most active levels, allowing traders to clearly understand who currently controls the market — Sellers or Buyers.

: The indicator highlights the volume profile and the most active levels, allowing traders to clearly understand who currently controls the market — Sellers or Buyers. Trade Signals : MetaCluster automatically generates alerts and signals to help you enter or exit trades at the right time.

Simple and Convenient Interface – setup and usage take minimal time.

Works on Any Market – Forex, Cryptocurrencies, and Binary Options.

Learn Volume-Cluster Analysis with educational algorithms for automated trading – perfect for beginner traders.

Accelerates Market Analysis for experienced traders, improving their strategies.

A complete tool for volume-cluster analysis. Automatic marking of target zones and key levels on the chart using the MetaCluster and VA Mod algorithms. Flexibility to apply in short-term strategies (e.g., Binary options, Scalping) and mid/long-term trading. Support for traders of any level – from beginners to professionals.

Beginners: Quickly learn the basics of volume-cluster analysis and its application in trading.

Professionals: Gain an advanced tool for market analysis and strategy improvement.

Traders of Binary Options, Cryptocurrencies, and Forex: MetaCluster helps find accurate entry points and key levels with minimal risk, using the most precise analysis methods.

Master the art of forecasting market price movements through volume-cluster analysis.




