MetaCluster

5

MetaCluster Makes Any Market Transparent!

MetaCluster is a professional trading and analytical system for effective trading on Forex, Crypto markets, and Binary Options.

MetaCluster performs volume-cluster analysis simultaneously across multiple timeframes of an asset (Multi-Timeframe Analysis), identifying and displaying Target Zones for trade entries that remain invisible when analyzing a single timeframe.

This allows you to see the traces of the Market Maker (smart money) and follow him, always correctly identifying his intentions.

MetaCluster Manual    Go to MetaCluster Group

Why MetaCluster?

  • Cluster Analysis and Volume Profile: MetaCluster visualizes the volume profile of each candlestick, analyzes the interaction of these volumes, and identifies key levels using proprietary algorithms based on the MetaCluster and VA Mod schemes, marking them directly on the chart. Discover how volume-cluster analysis helps to pinpoint the best entry points that cannot be seen using standard candlestick analysis.
  • Multi-Timeframe Analysis: Explore the market across several time intervals simultaneously to reveal target zones that remain hidden when working with just one timeframe.
  • Automatic Chart Markup: The indicator highlights the volume profile and the most active levels, allowing traders to clearly understand who currently controls the market — Sellers or Buyers.
  • Trade Signals: MetaCluster automatically generates alerts and signals to help you enter or exit trades at the right time.
Key Benefits of MetaCluster:
  • Simple and Convenient Interface – setup and usage take minimal time.
  • Works on Any Market – Forex, Cryptocurrencies, and Binary Options.
  • Learn Volume-Cluster Analysis with educational algorithms for automated trading – perfect for beginner traders.
  • Accelerates Market Analysis for experienced traders, improving their strategies.
What Will You Get with MetaCluster?
  1. A complete tool for volume-cluster analysis.
  2. Automatic marking of target zones and key levels on the chart using the MetaCluster and VA Mod algorithms.
  3. Flexibility to apply in short-term strategies (e.g., Binary options, Scalping) and mid/long-term trading.
  4. Support for traders of any level – from beginners to professionals.
Who Is MetaCluster For?
  • Beginners: Quickly learn the basics of volume-cluster analysis and its application in trading.
  • Professionals: Gain an advanced tool for market analysis and strategy improvement.
  • Traders of Binary Options, Cryptocurrencies, and Forex: MetaCluster helps find accurate entry points and key levels with minimal risk, using the most precise analysis methods.
MetaCluster – Your Assistant in Successful Trading
Master the art of forecasting market price movements through volume-cluster analysis.
MetaCluster will make your trading purposeful and professional.


Key Hashtags:
#MetaCluster #Volume Cluster Analysis #Volume Profile #Volume Analysis #VAMod #Trading #Binary Options #Forex #Technical Analysis #Trading Education #Cluster Trading #Scalping  #Auto Levels #Trading Levels #resistance support levels #Fibonacci levels


Reviews 4
traderclub1
89
traderclub1 2025.01.01 15:42 
 

Hola, soy uno de los primeros usuarios hispanohablantes de METACLUSTER. Siempre he recibido un gran apoyo de su creador, tanto en soporte técnico como en capacitaciones. Es un sistema muy completo que recomiendo tanto a usuarios básicos como avanzados. Gracias, Aleksei Vinogradov, por el bien que haces a la comunidad y por tu visión de futuro. Que Dios te bendiga siempre. Tu amigo y cliente desde Perú, Charles Manrique.

Привет! Я один из первых испаноговорящих пользователей METACLUSTER. Всегда получал огромную поддержку от создателя, как в технической поддержке, так и в обучении. Это очень полная система, которую я рекомендую как начинающим, так и продвинутым пользователям. Огромное спасибо, Алексей Виноградов, за то добро, которое ты делаешь для сообщества, и за твое видение будущего. Да благословит тебя Бог! Твой друг и клиент из Перу, Чарльз Манрике.

Valera Valera
33
Valera Valera 2025.01.10 11:16 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Aleksei Vinogradov
596
Reply from developer Aleksei Vinogradov 2025.01.10 11:28
Всегда пожалуйста! И тебе спасибо за отзыв! Ты профессиональный трейдер и это многократно умножает его ценность. Успеха и Профита.
traderclub1
89
traderclub1 2025.01.01 15:42 
 

Hola, soy uno de los primeros usuarios hispanohablantes de METACLUSTER. Siempre he recibido un gran apoyo de su creador, tanto en soporte técnico como en capacitaciones. Es un sistema muy completo que recomiendo tanto a usuarios básicos como avanzados. Gracias, Aleksei Vinogradov, por el bien que haces a la comunidad y por tu visión de futuro. Que Dios te bendiga siempre. Tu amigo y cliente desde Perú, Charles Manrique.

Привет! Я один из первых испаноговорящих пользователей METACLUSTER. Всегда получал огромную поддержку от создателя, как в технической поддержке, так и в обучении. Это очень полная система, которую я рекомендую как начинающим, так и продвинутым пользователям. Огромное спасибо, Алексей Виноградов, за то добро, которое ты делаешь для сообщества, и за твое видение будущего. Да благословит тебя Бог! Твой друг и клиент из Перу, Чарльз Манрике.

Aleksei Vinogradov
596
Reply from developer Aleksei Vinogradov 2025.01.02 03:55
Привет, Чарльз!
Поздравляю тебя с Новым годом и с приобретением MetaCluster.
Пусть он работает тебе на благо!
Уверен, что тебе понравится его последняя версия!
Кис С
68
Кис С 2024.12.28 21:20 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Aleksei Vinogradov
596
Reply from developer Aleksei Vinogradov 2024.12.29 11:02
Спасибо, дорогая Sandy. Твое профессиональное мнение дорогого стоит! Очень рад, что MetaCluster зашел тебе! Успеха и профита.
P.S. И конечно с наступающим Новым годом! Пусть у тебя всё будет хорошо! Будь здорова!
Alexandr Nikolaev
4841
Alexandr Nikolaev 2024.12.26 09:57 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Aleksei Vinogradov
596
Reply from developer Aleksei Vinogradov 2024.12.27 09:59
Thank you for the appreciation!
