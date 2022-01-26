SL Maker
- Utilities
- Linas Kucinskas
- Version: 1.10
- Updated: 26 January 2022
- Activations: 5
EA Functionality
- The EA automatically sets SL (Stop Loss) of the specified size in points for each position immediately after opening position;
- EA will close all open positions if their losses exceed the set amount;
- Close all positions biggest then set limit; Position automatically closed if it bigger than set limit;
- New function how much you can loss per day. After reach this "goal" all opened position automatically closed.
