SMT Divergences multiple symbol for MT5

ICT SMT divergence represent a situation in the market where two correlated assets, being seen within the same timeframe, exhibit opposing structure. This can be seen in two positively correlated assets, as one asset forming a higher low, while the other forming a lower low instead of higher low.

Version 1.03: Add Higher TF support

An ICT SMT divergence serves as the primary signal of reversal for correlated assets. If two positively correlated assets are moving higher and at a point one makes a higher high while the other asset fails to make a higher. This shows the higher high formed in one asset is just to deceive traders and the overall market condition is weak which indicates the turning point of these assets.

You can use the ICT SMT divergence between two correlated assets as a confirmation of trade entry when they tap the higher timeframe ICT PD Array. Figure 3 is example when GU and EU have  divergence. In this case, "smart money" make EU to higher high to take sell stoploss. We can anticipate that EU will going lower.

This indicator is better than other because it allow user define which divergence symbol to check. User can set up to 2 symbol (not that you have to typo exactly symbol name (include suffix) - which show in market watch. Some broker add suffix into symbol name)

Figure 1 is how indicator show in your chart

Settings: (figure 2)

+ Symbol name (include suffix)

+ Use symbol 2 ? If yes, indicator will scan both of symbol to check divergences with main symbol

+ Symbol 2 name

+ Lookback

+ Style

+ Notifications



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Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
Smc Pro ToolKit
Talal N Z Aljarusha
5 (9)
Indicators
SMC PRO TOOLKIT — SMART MONEY ANALYSIS & STRUCTURED TRADE PLANNING SMC Pro ToolKit is a professional Smart Money Concepts analysis workspace for MetaTrader 5. It combines market structure, multi-timeframe analysis, institutional price zones, setup evaluation, confirmation tools, volume context, alerts, and risk planning inside one organized chart environment. One workspace. Multiple layers of confirmation. One structured trading plan. OPEN COMPLETE USER GUIDE MULTI-CONDITION SETUP ENGINE At
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.53 (15)
Indicators
Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Advanced Supply
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ICT interbank price delivery algorithm for MT4
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This script automatically calculates and updates ICT's daily IPDA look back time intervals and their respective discount / equilibrium / premium, so you don't have to :) IPDA stands for Interbank Price Delivery Algorithm. Said algorithm appears to be referencing the past 20, 40, and 60 days intervals as points of reference to define ranges and related PD arrays. Intraday traders can find most value in the 20 Day Look Back box, by observing imbalances and points of interest. Longer term traders c
SV Squeeze momentun with BB and Keltner channel
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This is addition of  Effective SV squeeze momentum  that add bolliger band and Keltner channel to chart window.  Squeeze momentum introduced by “John Carter”, the squeeze indicator for MT5 represents a volatility-based tool. Regardless, we can also consider the squeeze indicator as a momentum indicator, as many traders use it to identify the direction and strength of price moves. In fact, the Tradingview  squeeze indicator shows when a financial instrument is willing to change from a trending ma
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The Bheurekso Pattern Indicator for MT5 helps traders automatically identify candlestick pattern that formed on the chart base on some japanese candle pattern and other indicator to improve accurate. This indicator scans all candles, recognizes and then displays any candle patterns formed on the chart. The candle displayed can be Bullish or Bearish Engulfing, Bullish or Bearish Harami, and so on. There are some free version now but almost that is repaint and lack off alert function. With this ve
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This is a Forex Scalping Trading Sytem based on the Bollinger Bands.  Pairs:Major Time frame: 1M or higher. Spread max:0,0001.  Indicators (just suggestion) Bollinger bands (20, 2); ADX (14 period); RSI   (7 period ). Y ou should only trade this system between 2am to 5am EST, 8am to 12am EST and 7.30pm to 10pm EST. Do not scalp 30 minutes before a orange or red news  report and not for a hour afterwards.   Setup: is for price to move above the lower or lower Bollinger Bands, RSI raise above the
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Liquidity Swings for MT5
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The liquidity swings indicator highlights swing areas with existent trading activity. The number of times price revisited a swing area is highlighted by a zone delimiting the swing areas. Additionally, the accumulated volume within swing areas is highlighted by labels on the chart. An option to filter out swing areas with volume/counts not reaching a user-set threshold is also included. This indicator by its very nature is not real-time and is meant for descriptive analysis alongside other com
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The Breaker Blocks with Signals indicator aims to highlight a complete methodology based on breaker blocks. Breakout signals between the price and breaker blocks are highlighted and premium/discount swing levels are included to provide potential take profit/stop loss levels. This script also includes alerts for each signal highlighted.   SETTINGS   Breaker Blocks Length: Sensitivity of the detected swings used to construct breaker blocks. Higher values will return longer term break
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All about Smart Money Concepts Strategy: Market struture: internal or swing BOS, CHoCH; Orderblock; Liquity equal; Fair Value Gap with Consequent encroachment, Balanced price range; Level with Previous month, week, day level or in day level (PMH, PWH, PDH, HOD); BuySell Stops Liquidity (BSL, SSL); Liquidity Void Long Wicks; Premium and Discount; Candle pattern ... "Smart Money Concepts" ( SMC ) is a fairly new yet widely used term amongst price action traders looking to more accurately navigate
Trendlines with Breaks MT4
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Indicators
The indicator   returning pivot point based trendlines with highlighted breakouts . Trendline caculated by pivot point and other clue are ATR, Stdev.   The indicator also includes integrated alerts for  trendlines  breakouts   and foward message to Telegram channel or group if you want. Settings ·            Lookback bar: Default 200 is number of bar caculate when init indicator. ·            Length:  Pivot points  period ·            Slope Calculation Method: Determines how this lope is calcula
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The Breaker Blocks with Signals indicator aims to highlight a complete methodology based on breaker blocks. Breakout signals between the price and breaker blocks are highlighted and premium/discount swing levels are included to provide potential take profit/stop loss levels. This script also includes alerts for each signal highlighted.   SETTINGS   Breaker Blocks Length: Sensitivity of the detected swings used to construct breaker blocks. Higher values will return longer term break
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The ICT Concepts indicator regroups core concepts highlighted by trader and educator "The Inner Circle Trader" (ICT) into an all-in-one toolkit. Features include Market Structure (MSS & BOS), Order Blocks, Imbalances, Buyside/Sellside Liquidity, Displacements, ICT Killzones, and New Week/Day Opening Gaps. It’s one kind of Smart money concepts.   USAGE:   Please read this   document  !      DETAILS Market Structure Market structure labels are constructed from price breaking a prior extreme
Fabulous Trend and Reversal Signal Indicator
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The ICT Silver Bullet indicator is inspired from the lectures of "The Inner Circle Trader" (ICT) and highlights the Silver Bullet (SB) window which is a specific 1-hour interval where a Fair Value Gap (FVG) pattern can be formed. A detail document about ICT Silver Bullet here . There are 3 different Silver Bullet windows (New York local time): The London Open Silver Bullet (3 AM — 4 AM ~ 03:00 — 04:00) The AM Session Silver Bullet (10 AM — 11 AM ~ 10:00 — 11:00) The PM Session Silver Bullet (2
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Indicators
This indicator shows when user set sessions are active and returns various tools + metrics using the closing price within active sessions as an input. Users have the option to change up to 4 session times. The indicator will increasingly lack accuracy when the chart timeframe is higher than 1 hour. Settings Sessions Enable Session: Allows to enable or disable all associated elements with a specific user set session. Session Time: Opening and closing times of the user set session in the  
Liquidity Swings
Minh Truong Pham
Indicators
The liquidity swings indicator highlights swing areas with existent trading activity. The number of times price revisited a swing area is highlighted by a zone delimiting the swing areas. Additionally, the accumulated volume within swing areas is highlighted by labels on the chart. An option to filter out swing areas with volume/counts not reaching a user-set threshold is also included. This indicator by its very nature is not real-time and is meant for descriptive analysis alongside other com
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The SuperTrend AI indicator is a novel take on bridging the gap between the K-means clustering machine learning method & technical indicators. In this case, we apply K-Means clustering to the famous SuperTrend indicator.   USAGE Users can interpret the SuperTrend AI trailing stop similarly to the regular SuperTrend indicator. Using higher minimum/maximum factors will return longer-term signals. (image 1) The displayed performance metrics displayed on each signal allow for a deeper interpretat
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OVERVIEW A Lorentzian Distance Classifier (LDC) is a Machine Learning classification algorithm capable of categorizing historical data from a multi-dimensional feature space. This indicator demonstrates how Lorentzian Classification can also be used to predict the direction of future price movements when used as the distance metric for a novel implementation of an Approximate Nearest Neighbors (ANN) algorithm. This indicator provide signal as buffer, so very easy for create EA from this indi
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Indicators
An Implied Fair Value Gap (IFVG) is a three candles imbalance formation conceptualized by ICT that is based on detecting a larger candle body & then measuring the average between the two adjacent candle shadows. This indicator automatically detects this imbalance formation on your charts and can be extended by a user set number of bars. The IFVG average can also be extended until a new respective IFVG is detected, serving as a support/resistance line. Alerts for the detection of bullish/be
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Indicators
Consolidation is when price is moving inside a clear trading range. When prices are consolidated it shows the market maker placing orders on both sides of the market. This is mainly due to manipulate the un informed money. This indicator automatically identifies consolidation zones and plots them on the chart. The method of determining consolidation zones is based on pivot points and ATR, ensuring precise identification. The indicator also sends alert notifications to users when a new consolida
Entry smc model back to basic MT4
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Indicators
Wyckoff sweep and order block detector I got tired of marking the same structure by hand every morning, so I wrote this. It looks for one thing only: the Wyckoff sequence that ends with a liquidity sweep and a pullback into the order block that started the move. When all the pieces line up, it draws them and tells you. That's the whole job. It doesn't predict, it doesn't score setups out of ten, and it won't tell you how much to risk. It marks structure that's already there and saves you the ey
Captain Model Finder for MT4
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Created by imjesstwoone and mickey1984, this trade model attempts to capture the expansion from the 10:00-14:00 EST 4h candle using just 3 simple steps. All of the information presented in this description has been outlined by its creators, all I did was translate it to MQL4. All core settings of the trade model may be edited so that users can test several variations, however this description will cover its default, intended behavior using NQ 5m as an example. Step 1 is to identify our Price Ra
Buyside Sellside Liquidity and Voids for mt4
Minh Truong Pham
Indicators
The Buyside & Sellside Liquidity indicator aims to detect & highlight the first and arguably most important concept within the ICT trading methodology,   Liquidity   levels. SETTINGS Liquidity Levels Detection Length: Lookback period Margin: Sets margin/sensitivity for a liquidity level detection Liquidity Zones Buyside Liquidity Zones: Enables display of the buyside liquidity zones. Margin: Sets margin/sensitivity for the liquidity zone boundaries. Color: Color option for buysid
Liquidation Estimates ICT for MT4
Minh Truong Pham
Indicators
The   Liquidation Estimates (Real-Time)   experimental indicator attempts to highlight real-time long and short liquidations on all timeframes. Here with liquidations, we refer to the process of forcibly closing a trader's position in the market. By analyzing liquidation data, traders can gauge market sentiment, identify potential support and resistance levels, identify potential trend reversals, and make informed decisions about entry and exit points. USAGE (Img 1)    Liquidation refers
ICT Unicorn Model for MT4
Minh Truong Pham
Indicators
The   ICT Unicorn Model   indicator highlights the presence of "unicorn" patterns on the user's chart which is derived from the lectures of   "The Inner Circle Trader" (ICT) . Detected patterns are followed by targets with a distance controlled by the user.   USAGE (image 2) At its core, the ICT Unicorn Model relies on two popular concepts, Fair Value Gaps and Breaker Blocks. This combination highlights a future area of support/resistance. A   Bullish Unicorn Pattern   consists out of:
Inversion Fair Value Gaps MT4
Minh Truong Pham
4.5 (2)
Indicators
The Inversion Fair Value Gaps (IFVG) indicator is based on the inversion FVG concept by ICT and provides support and resistance zones based on mitigated Fair Value Gaps (FVGs). Image 1   USAGE Once mitigation of an FVG occurs, we detect the zone as an "Inverted FVG". This would now be looked upon for potential support or resistance. Mitigation occurs when the price closes above or below the FVG area in the opposite direction of its bias. (Image 2) Inverted Bullish FVGs Turn into Potenti
Volume SuperTrend AI MT4
Minh Truong Pham
Indicators
Overview The   Volume SuperTrend AI   is an advanced technical indicator used to predict trends in price movements by utilizing a combination of traditional SuperTrend calculation and AI techniques, particularly the k-nearest neighbors (KNN) algorithm. The Volume SuperTrend AI is designed to provide traders with insights into potential market trends, using both volume-weighted moving averages (VWMA) and the k-nearest neighbors (KNN) algorithm. By combining these approaches, the indicator
Reversal and Breakout Signals for MT4
Minh Truong Pham
Indicators
Introducing the Reversal and Breakout Signals   This innovative tool is crafted to enhance your chart analysis by identifying potential reversal and breakout opportunities directly on your charts. It's designed with both novice and experienced traders in mind, providing intuitive visual cues for better decision-making. Let's dive into the key features and how it operates: ###   Key Features:   Dynamic Period Settings:   Customize the sensitivity of the indicator with user-def
Quasimodo QM Pattern for MT4
Minh Truong Pham
Indicators
Introduction One of the patterns in "RTM" is the "QM" pattern, also known as "Quasimodo". Its name is derived from the appearance of "Hunchback of Notre-Dame" from Victor Hugo's novel. It is a type of "Head and Shoulders" pattern.   Formation Method   Upward Trend In an upward trend, the left shoulder is formed, and the price creates a new peak higher than the left shoulder peak . After a decline, it manages to break the previous low and move upward again. We expect the price to
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