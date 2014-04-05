Multi Time frame

Hi Traders.

The Multi Time Frame (LargeTimeFrame) Candle Indicator is a technical analysis tool used in trading that allows traders to view candlestick patterns from multiple time frames on a single chart. By combining data from different time frames, this indicator helps traders identify trends, reversals, and potential entry or exit points, offering a more comprehensive view of market activity. It aids in confirming signals by providing insights from shorter and longer time frames, helping traders to make more informed decisions based on the broader market context.


Guide: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bpd99g5xMs0

if you have a problem you can contact me all time.

Please Ratings and Reviews.

Thanks Traders.

ENJOY.


Recommended products
Gold Entry Sniper
Tahir Mehmood
5 (1)
Indicators
Gold Entry Sniper – Professional Multi-Timeframe ATR Dashboard for Gold Scalping & Swing Trading Gold Entry Sniper is a cutting-edge MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to give traders precise buy/sell signals for XAUUSD and other symbols, powered by ATR Trailing Stop logic and a multi-timeframe analysis dashboard . Built for both scalpers and swing traders, it combines real-time market direction , dynamic stop levels , and professional visual dashboards to help you identify high-probability gold en
Currency Strength Meter MT5 Indicator by PipTick
Michal Jurnik
Indicators
Knowledge of the strength and weakness of each currency is vital for every forex trader. Our   Currency Strength Meter indicator   measures the strength of eight major currencies (USD, EUR, GBP, CHF, JPY, CAD, AUD, NZD) by using the Relative Strength Index indicator, also known as RSI. The Currency Strength Meter indicator shows you, simply and quickly, when a currency is oversold, overbought, or in "normal area". This way, you can identify which currency is the strongest and the weakest. Our
BW Indicators
Sergei Gurov
Indicators
A tool for creating Bill Williams indicators Our tool provides the ability to set Bill Williams indicators on a chart with a mouse click. - The Awesome Oscillator (AO) indicator helps to assess the driving force of the trend. - Alligator indicator — determines the current state of the trend and possible entry and exit points. - Fractals indicator — helps to identify significant levels  - Accelerator Oscillator (AC) indicator — shows the change in trend acceleration. - Market Facilitation Index
FREE
Multi Timeframe Moving Average Kinvest
Jiri Kafka
Indicators
Multi-Timeframe Moving Average Indicator Unlock a deeper understanding of market trends with the Multi-Timeframe Moving Average Indicator. This powerful MQL5 tool allows you to visualize moving averages from five different timeframes simultaneously on a single chart. Gain comprehensive insights into price dynamics across various perspectives without cluttering your workspace with multiple indicator instances. Key Features: Multi-Timeframe Analysis: Display up to five moving averages from differ
G Channel Indicator
Dinh Hoan Luu
Indicators
G Channels – Efficient Adaptive Channel Indicator Introduction Channel indicators are widely used in technical analysis, offering valuable insights into price movements, trend identification, and volatility. Most channel-based indicators, such as Bollinger Bands and Keltner Channels, rely on a central tendency estimator (e.g., a moving average) combined with a volatility component to define upper and lower bands. The G Channels indicator takes this concept further by leveraging a highly efficie
FFXMV Forex Dashboard Indicator MT5
Opengates Success International
Indicators
FULL FOREX MARKET VIEW Dashboard Indicator MT5 This is a custom indicator created for MT5 platform to give Traders a full view of what is going on in the market. It uses a real time data to access the market and display every bit of information needed to make successful trading. INSTALLATION : Before attaching this Indicator to your window chart, go to your MT5's Market Watch panel and HIDE all the Currency pairs you don't need or trade and leave the rest there. The reason is that FFMV Dashboar
RFX5 Forex Strength Meter
Rasoul Mojtahedzadeh
5 (1)
Indicators
RFX Forex Strength Meter is a powerful tool to trade 8 major currencies in the Forex market, U.S. Dollar ( USD ) European Euro ( EUR ) British Pound ( GBP ) Swiss Franc ( CHF ) Japanese Yen ( JPY ) Australian Dollar ( AUD ) Canadian Dollar ( CAD ) New Zealand Dollar ( NZD ) The indicator calculates the strength of each major currency using a unique and accurate formula starting at the beginning of each trading day of your broker. Any trading strategy in the Forex market can be greatly improved b
PathFinder Trend
Sveinn FRIDFINNSSON
Indicators
For support, visit cc.inni.cc where you will also find our Knowledge library and FAQ. PATHFINDER TREND is a complex, yet easy to manage trend indicator. It has various features that can aid in your decision making and boost your performance accuracy. Patfhinder Trend is a visually comfortable and user friendly tool that you should keep on your trading desk. Key features Signal Detection & Trend Analysis Visually clear and decisive Early indication of signal direction with arrows Confirmed si
FREE
WaveTrend Pro
Francis Soddo Wetaka
Indicators
Introducing our Wave Trend Oscillator Indicator , exclusively designed for MetaTrader 5 . This advanced tool is a must-have for traders who seek precision and efficiency in their trading journey. Our oscillator is built on the principles of wave trend analysis , capturing the ebb and flow of market trends with unparalleled accuracy. It helps traders identify potential buying and selling points based on market wave patterns, enabling you to stay ahead of the market. One of the key features of ou
Smart Currency Strength MT5
Francesco Baldi
Indicators
Smart Currency Strength is a powerful yet simple indicator that measures the strength of individual currencies. It features a graphic panel that lists the main currencies and their strength in each timeframe, ranging from 0 (most oversold) to 100 (most overbought). The strength for all currencies in the current timeframe is also shown in a separate window as a multi-line graph, where each currency is represented with a different color, this allows you to monitor the evolution of strength trend
Gann Box MT5
Frederic Jacques Collomb
Indicators
The Gann Box indicator is a powerful and versatile tool designed to help traders identify and exploit key market levels. This indicator draws a rectangle on the chart, which is automatically divided into several zones with strategic levels 0, 0.25, 0.50, 075, 1 . When the price touches one of these levels, alerts are triggered, providing valuable assistance for trading decisions. You instantly know the evolution of the market in relation to the zone you have drawn. To draw a zone, simply draw a
Integrated Dashboard Scanner
Krzysztof Janusz Stankiewic
Indicators
Integrated Dashboard Scanner – Your Market Command Center Short Description: Stop wasting time manually switching between dozens of charts. The   Integrated Dashboard Scanner   is a powerful multi-symbol, multi-timeframe scanner that keeps an eye on every instrument you select from a single panel. Receive instant   visual alerts   for price patterns, divergences, and trend signals, then jump to the relevant chart with a single click. Key Features Time-saving:   One panel covers the whole marke
Gold Venamax MT5
Sergei Linskii
2.67 (3)
Indicators
Gold Venamax - this is a best stock technical indicator. The indicator algorithm analyzes the price movement of an asset and reflects volatility and potential entry zones. Live Signal of manual trading >>>   [ Click Here ] Indicator features: This is a super indicator with Magic and two Blocks of trend arrows for comfortable and profitable trading. Red Button for switching blocks is displayed on the chart. Magic is set in the indicator settings, so that you can install the indicator on two chart
Advanced Sessions Indicator MT5
Albertas Guscius
Indicators
MT5 Session Indicator: Track Global Market Hours with Precision Boost your trading strategy with this FREE Session Indicator for MetaTrader 5 , designed to help you effortlessly identify active trading sessions across global markets. Perfect for forex, stocks, and commodities traders, this tool highlights key market hours (Asian, European, North American, and overlaps) directly on your chart, ensuring you never miss high-liquidity periods. Key Features: Visual Session Overlays : Clear color-c
FREE
MTF Qristalium Arrows MT5
Elena Kusheva
Indicators
Indicator MTF Qristalium Arrows is a semi - automatic trading system. It works on all currency pairs.  The indicator uses three rules: 1) we trade only on the trend, 2)"buy when everyone sells and sell when everyone buys", 3) the Price always goes against the crowd.  Indicator MTF Arrows Qristalium filter rules across multiple time frames using the built-in indicators. If the trend matches on the selected time intervals, the indicator will give an arrow to enter the market. Then you make you
Visual Engulfing Pattern Indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Indicators
Engulfing Pattern Indicator Introducing the Engulfing Pattern Indicator! Are you ready to take your trading strategy to the next level? The Engulfing Pattern Indicator is your ultimate tool to spot powerful market reversals and trends based on the time-tested Engulfing Candlestick Pattern. This indicator is crafted to provide you with actionable insights, but remember: it’s not optimized—you have the freedom to optimize it to suit your trading needs! Why the Engulfing Pattern? The Engulfing Pat
Quantum Currency Matrix Indicator for MT5
QUANTUM TRADING SOFTWARE LIMITED
5 (1)
Indicators
Of all the four principle capital markets, the world of foreign exchange trading is the most complex and most difficult to master, unless of course you have the right tools! The reason for this complexity is not hard to understand. First currencies are traded in pairs. Each position is a judgment of the forces driving two independent markets. If the GBP/USD for example is bullish, is this being driven by strength in the pound, or weakness in the US dollar. Imagine if we had to do the same thing
RSI and TDI Alert Dashboard MT5
LEE SAMSON
3.67 (3)
Indicators
LIMITED TIME SALE - 30% OFF! WAS $50 - NOW JUST $35! The RSI / TDI alert dashboard allows you to monitor RSIs at once (selectable by you) on every major pair you trade. You can use it in two ways: 1.   Select multiple time frames and the dash will show you when there are multiple time frames extended beyond normal trading conditions. A great indicator that price has pushed hard recently as it has achieved an overbought or oversold level across multiple time frames so a pullback or rever
Ultimate Double Top Bottom Reversal Indicator MT5
FXsolutions
1 (1)
Indicators
This indicator is designed to detect high probability reversal patterns: Double Tops/Bottoms with fake breakouts . Double top and bottom patterns are chart patterns that occur when the trading instrument moves in a similar pattern to the letter "W" (double bottom) or "M" (double top). The patterns usually occur at the end of a trend and are used to signal trend reversals very early. What this indicator detects: This indicator detects a special form of Double Tops and Bottoms, so called Double To
Accurate Gold MT5
Willie Lim
Indicators
Please note that the latest developments are available in the MT4 version of the product, not in MT5, for the time being. The   Accurate Gold   indicator is a user-friendly tool that is both  intuitive   and   simple to use , regardless of traders' level of experience. It is designed for traders seeking precise signals on the M5 timeframe in the gold market. This indicator employs advanced mathematical algorithms to analyze price movements and volume dynamics, generating accurate buy and sell s
Abbeyfx Swap Dashboard MT5
Abiodun Akeem Badmos
Indicators
Abbeyfx Swap Dashboard displays your broker swap/interest rate. The implied swap/interest rate differential is for all currency pairs you have in your market watch. Interest rate differential: The key factor traders consider is the difference in interest rates between two currencies involved in a pair, known as the "interest rate differential Impact on currency value: A higher interest rate typically makes a currency more attractive, causing its value to rise relative to other currencies with lo
Market Trend Scanner MT5
Nguyen Tuan Son
Indicators
Market Trend Scanner   is a trend analyzer or trend screener indicator that helps you know the trend in   selected timeframe of all symbols you're watching . This indicator provides clear & detailed analysis results on a beautiful dashboard, let you able to use this result right away without need to do any additional analysis. How it works Step 1: Calculate values of 23 selected & trusted technical indicators (Oscillator & Moving Average indicators) Step 2: Analyze all indicators using best prac
DeltaVolumeValue
Vladimir Utkin
Indicators
In the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency trading, understanding market dynamics is crucial for making informed decisions. One of the key indicators that traders use to analyze market behavior is Volume Delta, which offers insights into the balance between buying and selling pressure. This article explores the concept of Volume Delta, its significance in order flow analysis, and how it can be used effectively in trading strategies. By providing a clear understanding of this indicator, traders ca
Eight indicator
Domeran OU
Indicators
Eight indicator for 3 day/session/week setups. Indicator daily features: Daily close/high/low Weekly open/high/low/close Tokyo/London/New York sessions Alerts Signals and alerts for First Green days First Red days Inside days Outside days 3x days of breakout up 3x days of breakouts down Do not be stupid and take every signal. Learn 3day setups first.
FREE
Market book tester
Aliaksandr Hryshyn
1 (1)
Libraries
Using data from the order book in the strategy tester Key features: Simultaneous use of several symbols, up to 7 pieces DOM visualization With the visualization of order books, real-time simulation is available, as well as acceleration or deceleration Working with the library: This product also requires a utility to save data:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/71642 Speed control utility:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/81409 Include file:   https://c.mql5.com/31/735/Market_book_s
FREE
AndeanOscillator by Gerega
Illia Hereha
Indicators
The  Andean Oscillator  is a powerful momentum-based indicator designed to help traders identify trends, reversals, and market strength with high precision. Inspired by traditional oscillators like the MACD and RSI, this unique tool smooths out price fluctuations and provides clearer signals for both entry and exit points. Key Features: • Momentum & Trend Detection – Helps traders spot bullish and bearish momentum shifts early. • Smoothed Oscillator – Reduces noise and provides more reliable t
FREE
Currency Strength Meter Pro Graph for MT5
ALEKSANDR SHUKALOVICH
Indicators
Currency Strength Meter is the easiest way to identify strong and weak currencies. This indicator shows the relative strength of 8 major currencies + Gold: AUD, CAD, CHF, EUR, GBP, JPY, NZD, USD, XAU. Gold symbol can be changed to other symbols like XAG, XAU etc. By default the strength value is normalised to the range from 0 to 100 for RSI algorithm: The value above 60 means strong currency; The value below 40 means weak currency; This indicator needs the history data of all 28 major currency
Fibrillar
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
It is very easy to use the Fibrillar indicator, since the simplest is to look at the chart and act according to the indications of the colored arrows. The algorithm takes into account the measurement of prices, and this method also focuses on measuring each of the price drops (H / C, H / O, LC, LO) - which gives more detailed information, but also more averaged. When calculating this indicator, logarithmic gains are first calculated at the closing price, which allows you to filter out the tren
MultiScale Trend Detector
Aii Karadag
Indicators
MultiFrame Trend Detector: Advanced Forex Trend Analysis Indicator The MultiFrame Trend Detector is a powerful MetaTrader 5 indicator that provides traders with comprehensive trend analysis across multiple timeframes. By dynamically adjusting trend thresholds based on the relationship between timeframes, the MultiFrame Trend Detector delivers reliable and consistent trend detection for all Forex pairs and precious metals. Key Features Custom Timeframe Analysis : Analyze trends across multiple, u
Visual Panel Strengt MultiTimeframe
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Indicators
indikator Visual Panel Strengt MultiTimeframe : English Description Visual Panel Strength MultiTimeframe is a real-time trend strength indicator panel that displays the buy/sell pressure across multiple selected timeframes—such as M1, M3, and M5. The indicator utilizes ATR-based volatility analysis and a smoothed trend algorithm to calculate trend signals. Visually presented as a horizontal bar chart at the corner of your main chart, this tool helps traders instantly identify the prevailing
Buyers of this product also purchase
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.98 (59)
Indicators
Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk", "Balanced Risk", and "Wait-and-See Strategy" A step-by-step video manual to help you quickly install, configure, and s
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
ARIBot is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicators
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.87 (90)
Indicators
Unlock the Power of Trends Trading with the Trend Screener Indicator: Your Ultimate Trend Trading Solution powered by Fuzzy Logic and Multi-Currencies System! Elevate your trading game with the Trend Screener, the revolutionary trend indicator designed to transform your Metatrader into a powerful Trend Analyzer. This comprehensive tool leverages fuzzy logic and integrates over 13 premium features and three trading strategies, offering unmatched precision and versatility. LIMITED TIME OFFER : Tre
Gold Stuff mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
4.92 (189)
Indicators
Gold Stuff mt5 is a trend indicator designed specifically for gold and can also be used on any financial instrument. The indicator does not redraw and does not lag. Recommended time frame H1. Contact me immediately after the purchase to get   personal bonus!  You can get a free copy of our Strong Support and Trend Scanner indicator, please pm. me! Settings  and manual   here  Please note that I do not sell my EA's or special sets on telegram, it is only available on Mql5 and my set files are on
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (8)
Indicators
Trend Ai indicator  mt5 is great tool that will enhance a trader’s market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts.  This indicator empowers users to navigate the complexities of the forex market with confidence and precision Beyond the primary signals, Trend Ai indicator identifies secondary entry points that arise during pullbacks or retracements, enabling traders to capitalize on price corrections within the established trend. Important Advan
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.88 (16)
Indicators
***  Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool developed based on the Smart Money Concepts (SMC) framework. It automatically analyzes reversal points and key zones across multiple timeframes, with a focus on providing no repaint signals and highlighting Points of Interest (POI). Additionally It also features an Auto Fibonacci Level System that automatically draws Fibonacci lines to help detect pullback and reversal points instantly. Most importantly, the sign
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (15)
Indicators
Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
FX Levels MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (7)
Indicators
FX Levels: Exceptionally Accurate Support & Resistance for All Markets Quick Overview Looking for a reliable way to pinpoint support and resistance levels across any market—currencies, indices, stocks, or commodities? FX Levels merges our traditional “Lighthouse” method with a forward-thinking dynamic approach, offering near-universal accuracy. By drawing from real-world broker experience and automated daily plus real-time updates, FX Levels helps you identify reversal points, set profit targe
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
5 (15)
Indicators
Let me introduce you to an excellent technical indicator – Grabber, which works as a ready-to-use "All-Inclusive" trading strategy. Within a single code, it integrates powerful tools for technical market analysis, trading signals (arrows), alert functions, and push notifications. Every buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: Grabber Utility for automatic management of open orders Step-by-step video guide: how to install, configure, and trade with the indicator Custom set fi
Algo Pumping
Ihor Otkydach
4.74 (19)
Indicators
PUMPING STATION – Your Personal All-inclusive strategy Introducing PUMPING STATION — a revolutionary Forex indicator that will transform your trading into an exciting and effective activity! This indicator is not just an assistant but a full-fledged trading system with powerful algorithms that will help you start trading more stable! When you purchase this product, you also get FOR FREE: Exclusive Set Files: For automatic setup and maximum performance. Step-by-step video manual: Learn how to tr
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.84 (19)
Indicators
FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
PipRush MT5
Hugo Feruglio
Indicators
PipRush is a technical indicator that identifies structured trading opportunities using statistical logic. It automatically draws trade setups with predefined entry, stop loss, and take profit levels. The indicator is designed for traders who want to reduce manual analysis and apply a consistent, data-driven approach. Key Features Automatically plots full trade setup, including entry, stop loss, take profit, and risk-to-reward levels Real-time dashboard displays live performance metrics Alerts f
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.66 (50)
Indicators
ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to enhance signal accuracy. MQL Channel    Leave a massage after purchase and receive a special bonus gift. Key Features: ⦁
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (21)
Indicators
How many times have you bought a trading indicator with great back-tests, live account performance proof with fantastic numbers and stats all over the place but after using it, you end up blowing your account? You shouldn't trust a signal by itself, you need to know why it appeared in the first place, and that's what RelicusRoad Pro does best! User Manual + Strategies + Training Videos + Private Group with VIP Access + Mobile Version Available A New Way To Look At The Market RelicusRoad is the
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
Indicators
Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Advanced Supply
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (16)
Indicators
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  is a unique 10 in 1 trend following   100% non-repainting  multi-timeframe indicator that can be used on all symbols/instruments:   forex,   commodities,   cryptocurrencies,   indices,   stocks .  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  will determine the current trend at its early stages, gathering information and data from up to 10 standard indicators, which are: Average Directional Movement Index (ADX) Commodity Channel Index (CCI) Classic Heiken Ashi candles Moving Average
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (17)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Support and Resistance Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.81 (21)
Indicators
Support And Resistance Screener Breakthrough unique Solution With All Important levels analyzer and Markets Structures Feature Built Inside One Tool ! Our indicator has been developed by traders for traders and with one Indicator you will find all Imporant market levels with one click. LIMITED TIME OFFER : Support and Resistance Screener Indicator is available for only 50 $ and lifetime. ( Original price 125$ ) (offer extended) The available tools ( Features ) in our Indicator are :  1. HH-LL S
ACB Breakout Arrows MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (1)
Indicators
The ACB Breakout Arrows indicator provides a crucial entry signal in the market by detecting a special breakout pattern. The indicator constantly scans the chart for a settling momentum in one direction and provide the accurate entry signal right before the major move. Get multi-symbol and multi-timeframe scanner from here - Scanner for ACB Breakout Arrows MT 5 Key features Stoploss   and Take Profit levels are provided by the indicator. Comes with a MTF Scanner dashboard which tracks the brea
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.72 (18)
Indicators
Entry points at the bar close,  without redrawing .  Trend scanner  across all assets,  MTF - mode  and much more in one tool. We recommend using it together with   RFI LEVELS. ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS   /   INSTRUCTIONS  ENG         /         VERSION MT4   Main functions: Accurate entry signals WITHOUT REPAINTING! Once a signal appears, it remains valid! This is a significant distinction from repainting indicators that might provide a signal and then alter it, potentially leading to deposit losses. Now,
TPSpro RFI Levels MT5
Roman Podpora
4.55 (20)
Indicators
Reversal zones - levels / Active zones of a major player INSTRUCTIONS RUS   /   INSTRUCTIONS   ENG   /   Version MT4 EVERY BUYER OF THIS INDICATOR       GET ADDITIONALLY   FOR FREE   : 3 months       access to trading signals from the service       RFI SIGNALS       — ready-made entry points according to the TPSproSYSTEM algorithm. 3 months       access to training materials with regular updates - immersion in strategy and professional growth. 24/5 support on weekdays and access to a closed tra
PZ Support Resistance MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.71 (7)
Indicators
Unlock key market insights with automated support and resistance lines Tired of plotting support and resistance lines? This is a multi-timeframe indicator that detects and plots supports and resistance lines in the chart with the same precision as a human eye would. As price levels are tested over time and its importance increases, the lines become thicker and darker, making price leves easy to glance and evaluate. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Boos
PZ Swing Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (5)
Indicators
Protect against whipsaws: revolutionize your swing trading approach Swing Trading is the first indicator designed to detect swings in the direction of the trend and possible reversal swings. It uses the baseline swing trading approach, widely described in trading literature. The indicator studies several price and time vectors to track the aggregate trend direction and detects situations in which the market is oversold or overbought and ready to correct. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Tro
M1 Scalper Pro MT5
Elif Kaya
4.83 (6)
Indicators
- Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now) Contact me for instruction, any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Advantages of  M1 Scalper Pro  Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy. Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro  takes advantage of numerous small price changes. Minimal Market Risk: Limited exposure redu
Owl Smart Levels MT5
Sergey Ermolov
4 (29)
Indicators
MT4 version  |   FAQ The Owl Smart Levels Indicator is a complete trading system within the one indicator that includes such popular market analysis tools as Bill Williams' advanced fractals , Valable ZigZag which builds the correct wave structure of the market, and Fibonacci levels which mark the exact levels of entry into the market and places to take profits. Detailed description of the strategy Instructions for working with the indicator Advisor-assistant in trading Owl Helper Private User
PZ Trend Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.8 (5)
Indicators
Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (6)
Indicators
The Berma Bands (BBs) indicator is a valuable tool for traders seeking to identify and capitalize on market trends. By analyzing the relationship between the price and the BBs, traders can discern whether a market is in a trending or ranging phase. Visit the [ Berma Home Blog ] to know more. Berma Bands are composed of three distinct lines: the Upper Berma Band, the Middle Berma Band, and the Lower Berma Band. These lines are plotted around the price, creating a visual representation of the pric
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (7)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years,   Quantum Breakout PRO   is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout b
Dark Absolute Trend MT5
Marco Solito
4.64 (11)
Indicators
Dark Absolute Trend   is an Indicator for intraday trading. This Indicator is based on   Trend Following  strategy but use also candlestick patterns and Volatility. We can enter in good price with this Indicator, in order to follow the main trend on the current instrument. It is advised to use low spread ECN brokers. This Indicator does   Not repaint   and   N ot lag . Recommended timeframes are M5, M15 and H1. Recommended working pairs: All. I nstallation and  Update Guide   -  Troubleshooting
More from author
Local Trade Copiier MT5
Hoai Phuong Tran
Utilities
Local Trade Copier is a professional utility designed to copy and synchronize trades between trading accounts. With its easy 1-minute setup, this trade copier allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. Whether you're a beginner or a professional trader, the Local Trade Copiier MT5 offers a wide range of options to customize it to your specific needs. It's the ultimate solution for anyone lo
Breakeven Line V2
Hoai Phuong Tran
Indicators
Breakeven Line v2 Indicator   is a MetaTrader indicator that calculates breakeven level based on all open positions and displays it on your chart as a horizontal line. Additionally, it will calculate the total number trades, the total number of lots, and the distance to the breakeven line in points and profit/loss. The indicator is available for both MT5. Why use Breakeven Line Indicator? When you have multiple trades opened on a single symbol, it can be difficult to tell where your average ent
DCA Hedging
Hoai Phuong Tran
Experts
Hi all, I am a trader, started trade from 2022. I coded this EA based on all my knowledge, all my experience in trade, experience in fund management. After several years in losing, I found and realized that Math, special in "Probability" is very useful in trading. We can calculate everything with "Probability" and can get reward with this. So, you can image that mine Trend DCA, included: experience trading, experience fund management, apply probability to find out good entry/exit. Currentl
DCA Smart
Hoai Phuong Tran
Experts
Hi all, I am a trader, started trade from 2022. I coded this EA based on all my knowledge, all my experience in trade, experience in fund management. After several years in losing, I found and realized that Math, special in "Probability" is very useful in trading. We can calculate everything with "Probability" and can get reward with this. So, you can image that mine Trend DCA, included: experience trading, experience fund management, apply probability to find out good entry/exit. Currentl
DCA Limit Auto TP
Hoai Phuong Tran
Utilities
Hi Traders. Lot - lot size for pending orders. Martingale - change lot size of pending orders. Take Profit - profit in points and auto tp in input edit. Stop Loss - loss in points. and you can open order BUYLIMIT, SELLLIMIT you can Close Pending, Close orders Profit and Close All ***  Guide:  https://youtu.be/fBhdutbZq7g if you have a problem you can contact me all time. Please Ratings and Reviews. Thanks Traders. ENJOY.
DCA With RSI
Hoai Phuong Tran
Experts
Hi Traders. - With EA you can order one trade or DCA trade base on RSI, you can use parameter default to run backtest with XAUUSD, DCA you can change lot, price and TP for every order dynamic. - With panel of EA you can sell, buy init L1 and close buy, close sell or close all order, you can trade follow time and date of weeks. if you have a problem you can contact me all time. Please Ratings and Reviews. Thanks Traders. ENJOY.
DCA With 2 MA Lines
Hoai Phuong Tran
Experts
Hi Traders. - With EA you can order one trade or DCA trade base on 2 MA Lines, you can use parameter default to run backtest with XAUUSD, DCA you can change lot, price and TP for every order dynamic. - With panel of EA you can sell, buy init L1 and close buy, close sell or close all order, you can trade follow time and date of weeks. if you have a problem you can contact me all time. Please Ratings and Reviews. Thanks Traders. ENJOY.
DCA With Ichimoku
Hoai Phuong Tran
Experts
Hi Traders. - With EA you can order one trade or DCA trade base on RSI, you can use parameter default to run backtest with XAUUSD, DCA you can change lot, price and TP for every order dynamic. - With panel of EA you can sell, buy init L1 and close buy, close sell or close all order, you can trade follow time and date of weeks. Note: With method DCA you need withdraw money equal with SL you want to 1 account, You can use multi account, every account you will use file set different or distance in
Buy Sell Multiple
Hoai Phuong Tran
Utilities
Hello Traders, Have you ever traded multiple orders at the same time like this channel? FOREX & GOLD channel , Reference video :   https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y_84a_yuFCE If so, this   Buy Sell Multiple Panel   is perfect for supporting your trades! I’d like to introduce a   Buy Sell Multiple Panel   that allows you to open multiple orders simultaneously. You can set the same or different lot sizes, take profit (TP), and stop loss (SL) levels for each order. It also supports limit orders, s
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review