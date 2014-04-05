Hi Traders.

The Multi Time Frame (LargeTimeFrame) Candle Indicator is a technical analysis tool used in trading that allows traders to view candlestick patterns from multiple time frames on a single chart. By combining data from different time frames, this indicator helps traders identify trends, reversals, and potential entry or exit points, offering a more comprehensive view of market activity. It aids in confirming signals by providing insights from shorter and longer time frames, helping traders to make more informed decisions based on the broader market context.





if you have a problem you can contact me all time.

Please Ratings and Reviews.





Thanks Traders.

ENJOY.



