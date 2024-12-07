Looking for a way to manage account drawdown for Prop Firms or general risk management purposes? Look no further; this simple expert advisor does exactly that!





Account Balance Percentage Limit

If your current account balance is $5000 and you set a 10% limit ($500), Equity Sentinel will close all trades when the account equity reaches equal or less than $4500 and close all charts.





Floating Drawdown Percentage Limit

If your current account balance is $5000 and you set a 5% limit ($250), Equity Sentinel will close all trades when the floating equity between all trades reaches equal or less than $4750 and close all charts.





Input Features & Parameters



Parameter: Account Balance Percentage Limit (in %)

Parameter: Floating Drawdown Percentage Limit (in %)

Feature: Close All Positions.

Feature: Remove All EAs by closing all charts.



























































































































































































































































































































































































































































