Equity Sentinel
- Utilities
-
- Version: 1.0
Looking for a way to manage account drawdown for Prop Firms or general risk management purposes? Look no further; this simple expert advisor does exactly that!
Account Balance Percentage Limit
If your current account balance is $5000 and you set a 10% limit ($500), Equity Sentinel will close all trades when the account equity reaches equal or less than $4500 and close all charts.
Floating Drawdown Percentage Limit
If your current account balance is $5000 and you set a 5% limit ($250), Equity Sentinel will close all trades when the floating equity between all trades reaches equal or less than $4750 and close all charts.
Input Features & Parameters
- Parameter: Account Balance Percentage Limit (in %)
- Parameter: Floating Drawdown Percentage Limit (in %)
- Feature: Close All Positions.
- Feature: Remove All EAs by closing all charts.