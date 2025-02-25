BreakEven Pro for MT4

Break-Even Pro 

* 3 BE modes:

   - RewardRisk_Single for single trade (only valid for positions with SL)

   - Points_Single for single trade

   - Points_DCA for multiple DCA trade

* Start Value: value of RR or # points to start SL moving

* Offset: distance in points between BE level & entry 

* Symbol Filter: Select All or a specific symbol

* Partial Close (%): Close % initial volume when moving SL to BE (0 for no partial close)

Join my telegram channel here for more useful free EAs. Thank you!


