BreakEven Pro for MT4
- Utilitaires
- Tuan Nghia Phan
- Version: 1.5
- Mise à jour: 25 février 2025
Break-Even Pro
* 3 BE modes:
- RewardRisk_Single for single trade (only valid for positions with SL)
- Points_Single for single trade
- Points_DCA for multiple DCA trade
* Start Value: value of RR or # points to start SL moving
* Offset: distance in points between BE level & entry
* Symbol Filter: Select All or a specific symbol
* Partial Close (%): Close % initial volume when moving SL to BE (0 for no partial close)