Gold Pot

My Expert Advisor trade Gold (XAUUSD) on M15 time frame,

Base on hedging and scalping strategy.

stop loss 1.450 usd/0.01 lot

take profit 3.300 usd/0.01 lot 

Live signal: 

Recommend broker: Exness (Zero account, spread = 0) and use VPS

Min deposit: from 200 usd

- From 200 usd to 3900 usd after 7 months (backtest but worthy to try)

Input Setting to test my EA:

- Stoploss: 1450 (1.450 usd/0.01 lot) (adjust to the correct ratio and do not change)

- Takeprofit: 3300 (3.300 usd/0.01 lot) (adjust to the correct ratio and do not change)

(If you have any question, inbox me)


