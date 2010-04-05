Gold Pot
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Sinh Nguyen Tran Hoang
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
My Expert Advisor trade Gold (XAUUSD) on M15 time frame,
Base on hedging and scalping strategy.
stop loss 1.450 usd/0.01 lot
take profit 3.300 usd/0.01 lot
Live signal:
Recommend broker: Exness (Zero account, spread = 0) and use VPS
Min deposit: from 200 usd
- From 200 usd to 3900 usd after 7 months (backtest but worthy to try)
Input Setting to test my EA:
- Stoploss: 1450 (1.450 usd/0.01 lot) (adjust to the correct ratio and do not change)
- Takeprofit: 3300 (3.300 usd/0.01 lot) (adjust to the correct ratio and do not change)
