TEC Ultimate Gold Scalping EA

Introducing The Engineer's Code (TEC) Ultimate Gold Scalping EA

Begin trading with an account starting as low as $20. Your ultimate solution for automated, precise, intelligent and efficient trading in gold market!

Important Reminder: All the purchases shall be made through MQL5 Market. Please provide the copy of the proof of payment through MQL5 and we will assist you to successfully install and run the Expert Advisor intended for Real MT5 Trading Account.

Trading Strategy:

The Engineer's Code (TEC) Ultimate Gold Scalping EA utilizes a blend of highly effective technical indicators and Artificial Intelligence for superior market analysis and trade execution. With the following parameters, this Expert Advisor is optimized for flexibility and performance:

  • Exponential Moving Average (EMA) with a customizable period, providing trend direction.
  • Stochastic Oscillator to identify overbought or oversold conditions.
  • MACD to track momentum and trend strength.

This combination of indicators and Artificial Intelligence helps the EA detect optimal market entries and exits, ensuring precision in every trade.


Risk Management:

Risk management is a cornerstone of this EA. With customizable parameters, you can adjust the trading risk to suit your investment profile:

  • Risk Percent: Maintain a maximum risk of 5% of your trading capital per trade to allow flexible and sustainable trading in the gold market.
  • Stop Loss & Take Profit Points: Set your own safety net for secure profit-locking.
  • Trailing Stop Loss: The Trailing Stop Loss ensures you lock in profits, dynamically adjusting to market conditions.


Time Management:
The Engineer's Code (TEC) Ultimate Gold Scalping EA includes a precise time-based control system:

  • Trade within two predefined trading windows, with Start and End Hours fully adjustable to match your preferred trading sessions. This feature is especially useful for session-based traders who focus on the most active market hours.


Additional Features:

  • Capital Compounding: Take advantage of compounding with a step-based system to grow your account over time.
  • Unique Magic Number: Ensure accurate trade management across multiple pairs.
  • Customizable Initial Deposit & Broker Credit: Adjust your settings for realistic account simulations and broker conditions.
  • Aesthetic Monitoring Dashboard and Trading Chart Design: Keep an eye on critical trading data with our visually appealing and intuitive dashboard. It provides real-time updates on essential metrics such as server time, current spread, initial deposit, and closed profit/loss. This clean and modern interface ensures that all vital information is readily available, allowing you to stay informed and make quick decisions with ease. Plus, the trading chart is designed for seamless readability, offering a perfect balance between form and functionality.


Conclusion:

The Engineer's Code (TEC) Ultimate Gold Scalping EA is more than just an automated trading solution; it’s a powerful tool designed to help you navigate the gold market with precision and control. With customizable settings and robust risk management, it’s perfect for traders of all experience levels. Unlock your trading potential today with a cutting-edge EA built for success!

