Object to Buffer MT4

Want to create an Expert Advisor (EA) using an indicator that doesn’t store the required data in a buffer (visible in the Data Window) and only draws objects on the chart?

This solution captures chart objects and places them into buffers, allowing you to create an EA—whether you're using EA Builder Pro or writing code with iCustom—by selecting the correct values using those buffers (modes).

It works with any object visible in the Object List that has a unique Name or Description, such as:

  • Trend Lines
  • Arrows
  • Rectangles
  • Labels
  • And more.

Use the wildcard setting (*) to find any text in the name or description of the object. For eample you can find '*Rechangle 1' in an object called '2024-12-01 Rectangle 1'. Without the wildcard setting the indicator will find an exact match.

You can also retrieve the most recent object on the chart with a matching name, which is helpful when the same object is painted many times, and you're only interested in the object closest to the current candle. 

When entering the name of a Market Place indicator, please enter the Custom Indicator Input as 'Market\Name of the Indicator'.
If you want to manually adjust the indicator parameters of the indicator which draws objects to the chart, you can simply leave the Custom Indicator Input empty and then add the indicator which draws the objects to the chart, manually.


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TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
ReTest Histogram ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
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Object to Buffer
Christian Snijder P V Triychenko
Indicators
Want to create an Expert Advisor (EA) using an indicator that doesn’t store the required data in a buffer (visible in the Data Window) and only draws objects on the chart? This solution captures chart objects and places them into buffers, allowing you to create an EA—whether you're using EA Builder Pro or writing code with iCustom—by selecting the correct values using those buffers (modes). It works with any object visible in the Object List that has a unique Name or Description, such as: Trend
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