Gann Angles Real Time

Gann Angles

For 20 years now, our team has been trading in the markets and actively applying Gann methods. We developed all the tools ourselves and have been using them for a very long time. But just recently, we decided to share some of them. And when we decided which instrument would be the first, everyone named Gann Angles in unison. This is quite predictable, since angles have long earned a reputation as an accurate and reliable tool. We tried to make the Gann Fan multifunctional and at the same time simple and reliable. Accurate calculations, thoughtful functionality, beautiful code. 

We have provided complete instructions in the video.

Specifications:

  • Dynamic angles can work on any timeframes, any pairs, including CFDs on commodities, etc.;    
  • Safe system for working on multiple timeframes without changing the fan scale, even when restarting the terminal;
  • With a dynamic fan, you can use not only classic placing on charts methods, but also many others. Angles will be calculated automatically with extreme accuracy. Now you are not afraid of market changes; with a dynamic fan you always keep your hand in;
  • Gann Fan can be calculated not only automatically, but also manually. For those who like manual calculations, our option will help you choose the right scale yourself. You will not need to measure the sensor for all angles, but only for 1*1 angle. Gann Fan will automatically calculate all scales;
  • Gann Fan freezing effect when building with a fixed scale. Forget about shift button and move the entire fan according to the schedule with one hand;
  • The ability to change the scale of each angle manually even after constructing the fan;   
  • Each angle can be used separately to build a map of a trading instrument;
  • Each fan is painted in its own color, which is very convenient when using several fans. You will always know which fan a specific angle belongs to;
  • The colors of the angles can be changed to suit your taste;
  • Up to 10 fans on one chart;
  • A well-thought-out script activation/deactivation system;
  • We added the angles 16*1 and 1*16, since Gann loved this figure and these angles are worked out perfectly. Also, based on our experience, it was noticed that two more angles are being worked out: 1.5*1 and 1* 1.5, we also added them to the fan and hope that you will appreciate their effectiveness.


