Flex One

Flex One is able to open and manage orders based on any indicator.

Flex One is ideal for you to automate trades with the signals of an indicator you have or even validate the signals received by an indicator are really profitable.

In addition to Flex One opening a source based on any indicator you have, it also has numerous options to manage your trade, among these options you can count on:

Partial

• You can perform up to two partials.

• Different volumes can be set for each partial, always respecting the minimum volume of the asset.

• The objective of the partials can be defined by points/value or by a percentage that takes into account the value of the asset.

Profit

• The Take Profit of partials can be defined by points/value or by a percentage that takes into account the value of the asset.

• If you do not want to set a target for your operation, select the disabled option.

 

Break Even

• Break Even can be defined by value/points or by a percentage that takes into account the value of the asset.

• If you do not want to set a target for your operation, select the disabled option.

• You can set a value above the In point for the placement of the balance point when it is activated.

Stop

• You can set the stop to remain fixed throughout the trade or to move according to the parameter set by you and also to move according to the parameters set only after the breakeven point is activated.

• The STOP can be defined by Points/Value, by Moving Average, by Parabolic Sar, by ATR, by the Previous Candlestick or by the Penultimate Candlestick.

• If you don't want to set a STOP for your trade, select the NO STOP option, but we only recommend this option if you want to use the robot for a long-term purchase where you will spend years and years with the asset.

 

Hours of activity

• If you want to define the range of hours that the robot should act or until what time your orders should be open.


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Bionic Forex - Humans and Robots for profit. Patience is the key. The strategies are based on: - Tendency - Momentum + High Volatility - Dawn Scalper + Support Resistence. Again, patience is the key. No bot is flawless, sometimes it will work seamlessly, sometimes it simply won't.  it's up to you manage its risk and make it a great friend to trade automatically with fantastic strategies. Best regards, Good luck., Pablo Maruk.
Reward Multiplier MT5
Amir Atif
Utilities
Reward Multiplier is a semi-automatic trade manager based on pyramid trading that opens additional orders with the running profit of your trades to maximize return exponentially without increasing the risk. Unlike other similar EAs, this tool shows potential profit/loss and reward to risk ratio before even entering the first trade! Download Demo here  (starting lot is fixed at 0.01) Contact me to get a 7 days trial version of the product with full functionality. Guide + tips here MT4 version  
Trade Insurance Expert Advisor
Jermaine Wedderburn
Utilities
Ever took a trade and when you come back to the termainal to check on the status of the position, you realized the market has gone so far in the opposite direction or it has hit your stoploss. Well this system is here to help manage those moments price doesn't go in your desired direction. Consider this to be the insurance your account needs for your trading business. This tool manages manual trades and e.a. triggered trades. However be aware that some e.a.s are programmed to override other e.a.
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Robot Manual Order Manager is a tool that allows you to automatically include Stop Loss, Breakeven, Take Profit and partials in open trades. Be it a market order or a limit order. Besides, it automatically conducts your trade, moving your stop or ending trades, according to the parameters you choose. To make your operations more effective, the Manual Orders Manager Robot has several indicators that can be configured to work on your trade. Among the options you can count on the features: Conducti
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The Inside Bar e one is a reversal/continuation candle formation, and is one of the most traded candle patterns. Robot F1 allows you to configure different trading strategies, Day Trade or swing trade, based on the Inside Bar as a starting point.  This pattern only requires two candles to perform. Robot F1 uses this extremely efficient pattern to identify trading opportunities. To make operations more effective, it has indicators that can be configured according to your strategy. Among the o
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Identificador de Inside Bar O Inside Bar é uma formação de vela de reversão / continuação, e é um dos padrões de Candle mais operados pelos trader. Esse indicador permite que você identifique um O Inside Bar no gráfico de forma rápida e fácil, lhe permitindo uma tomada de decisão muito rápida e precisa. Sendo ideal para lhe ajudar nas suas diversas estratégias de Day Trade ou swing trade. O visual e a marca registrada da análise gráfica por esse motivo esse indicador conta com 3 opções visuais p
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Experts
The trade scheduler is an ideal robot for trading news and performing scheduled trades, with the Trader Scheduler you can specify the exact time that the order will be sent to the broker and all the conditions for sending the order to the broker. Furthermore, if you can control the withdrawal of your order if it is not executed, is the market going in the opposite direction of your expectations or if it is too long since the order placement is passing and your order has not yet been executed. Th
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