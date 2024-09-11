Ntekzers MA Stochastic

Please remember to leave a review for improvements thank you

Overview of Key Functionalities:

  1. Buy Signal Conditions:

    • The Stochastic Oscillator's main line crosses above the signal line.
    • The closing price of the current candle is higher than the previous candle's close.
    • The current closing price is above the EMA (Exponential Moving Average).
    • The Stochastic value is below 50.
    • When these conditions are met, a buy arrow is plotted, and alerts (audible or push notifications) are triggered.

  2. Sell Signal Conditions:

    • The Stochastic Oscillator's main line crosses below the signal line.
    • The closing price of the current candle is lower than the previous candle's close.
    • The current closing price is below the EMA.
    • The Stochastic value is above 50.
    • A sell arrow is plotted, and similar alerts are triggered.


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Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
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Ntethelelo Alexcious Makhanya
Indicators
Please share a comment or rate for improvement  Main Function : The   start   function is called on each new tick. It performs the main logic of the indicator: It initializes arrays to store daily high and low prices. It resizes and initializes these arrays based on the number of days specified by the   DAYS   input parameter. It copies the daily high and low prices into these arrays. It finds the highest high and the lowest low over the specified number of days. It displays these values as com
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