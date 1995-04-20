Ntekzers MA Stochastic

Overview of Key Functionalities:

  1. Buy Signal Conditions:

    • The Stochastic Oscillator's main line crosses above the signal line.
    • The closing price of the current candle is higher than the previous candle's close.
    • The current closing price is above the EMA (Exponential Moving Average).
    • The Stochastic value is below 50.
    • When these conditions are met, a buy arrow is plotted, and alerts (audible or push notifications) are triggered.

  2. Sell Signal Conditions:

    • The Stochastic Oscillator's main line crosses below the signal line.
    • The closing price of the current candle is lower than the previous candle's close.
    • The current closing price is below the EMA.
    • The Stochastic value is above 50.
    • A sell arrow is plotted, and similar alerts are triggered.


Plus de l'auteur
Ntekzers Range Marker
Ntethelelo Alexcious Makhanya
Indicateurs
Please share a comment or rate for improvement  Main Function : The   start   function is called on each new tick. It performs the main logic of the indicator: It initializes arrays to store daily high and low prices. It resizes and initializes these arrays based on the number of days specified by the   DAYS   input parameter. It copies the daily high and low prices into these arrays. It finds the highest high and the lowest low over the specified number of days. It displays these values as com
FREE
