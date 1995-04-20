Ntekzers MA Stochastic
- Indicateurs
- Ntethelelo Alexcious Makhanya
- Version: 1.0
Please remember to leave a review for improvements thank you
Overview of Key Functionalities:
-
Buy Signal Conditions:
- The Stochastic Oscillator's main line crosses above the signal line.
- The closing price of the current candle is higher than the previous candle's close.
- The current closing price is above the EMA (Exponential Moving Average).
- The Stochastic value is below 50.
- When these conditions are met, a buy arrow is plotted, and alerts (audible or push notifications) are triggered.
-
Sell Signal Conditions:
- The Stochastic Oscillator's main line crosses below the signal line.
- The closing price of the current candle is lower than the previous candle's close.
- The current closing price is below the EMA.
- The Stochastic value is above 50.
- A sell arrow is plotted, and similar alerts are triggered.