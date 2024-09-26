Ntekzers Range Marker

  1. Please share a comment or rate for improvement 

  2. Main Function:

    • The  start  function is called on each new tick. It performs the main logic of the indicator:
      • It initializes arrays to store daily high and low prices.
      • It resizes and initializes these arrays based on the number of days specified by the  DAYS  input parameter.
      • It copies the daily high and low prices into these arrays.
      • It finds the highest high and the lowest low over the specified number of days.
      • It displays these values as comments on the chart.
      • It creates horizontal lines at the highest high and lowest low prices and sets their properties (color and style).





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Ntethelelo Alexcious Makhanya
Indicators
Please remember to leave a review for improvements thank you Overview of Key Functionalities: Buy Signal Conditions : The Stochastic Oscillator's main line crosses above the signal line. The closing price of the current candle is higher than the previous candle's close. The current closing price is above the EMA (Exponential Moving Average). The Stochastic value is below 50. When these conditions are met, a buy arrow is plotted, and alerts (audible or push notifications) are triggered. Sell Sign
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