Ntekzers MA Stochastic

Overview of Key Functionalities:

  1. Buy Signal Conditions:

    • The Stochastic Oscillator's main line crosses above the signal line.
    • The closing price of the current candle is higher than the previous candle's close.
    • The current closing price is above the EMA (Exponential Moving Average).
    • The Stochastic value is below 50.
    • When these conditions are met, a buy arrow is plotted, and alerts (audible or push notifications) are triggered.

  2. Sell Signal Conditions:

    • The Stochastic Oscillator's main line crosses below the signal line.
    • The closing price of the current candle is lower than the previous candle's close.
    • The current closing price is below the EMA.
    • The Stochastic value is above 50.
    • A sell arrow is plotted, and similar alerts are triggered.


