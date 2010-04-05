Talleyrand Pitchfork EA

  • Experts
  • Filippo Morleo
    Filippo Morleo

    Filippo Morleo

    3.9 (18)
    Hello everyone, I'm Filippo Morleo, and my journey into the world of trading began in a rather unconventional way: as a programmer. Unlike many, I wasn't drawn in by the allure of charts or market analysis, but rather by the challenge of translating complex logic into functional code.
    8 products
  • Version: 1.0

Talleyrand PitchFork EA: Your Ultimate Trading Diplomat

Introducing the Talleyrand PitchFork Expert Advisor (EA), a revolutionary trading tool designed to elevate your trading strategy through a masterful blend of technical indicators and advanced trade management features. This sophisticated EA harnesses the precision of Gann Lines, Moving Averages (MA), Bollinger Bands, and the MACD to pinpoint the most advantageous moments for trade entry and exit, ensuring unparalleled accuracy and efficiency across diverse market conditions.

Join the Conversation: Telegram Channel for Chat About My Free Products

Key Features:

Precision Trend Analysis: The Talleyrand PitchFork EA excels at detecting trends with exceptional accuracy, enabling you to seize market movements with confidence and finesse.

Customizable Volume Settings: Tailor your trade sizes according to your risk tolerance and market dynamics, keeping your strategy both adaptable and effective.

Advanced Trade Management: Enjoy seamless trade management with features like trailing stop loss, break-even adjustments, and automated risk management, all crafted to safeguard your profits and minimize potential losses.

Break-Even Protection: Automatically adjust your stop-loss to the break-even point to protect your trades from adverse market shifts and secure your gains.

Integrated Indicators: Leverage the combined power of MA, Bollinger Bands, and MACD indicators to fine-tune your trade entries and exits with pinpoint precision.

Optimal Trading Pairs and Timeframe: Ideal for trading pairs such as GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDCAD, and USDJPY on the M30 timeframe, offering versatility across various markets.

Description of Input Parameters:

Trend Settings:PITCHFORK (bars): Adjust the length of the Pitchfork indicator to align the EA’s responsiveness with various market trends. ▪ Col_Cn (color): Select vibrant colors for the Pitchfork indicator to ensure high visibility against different chart backgrounds.

Break-Even Settings:USEMOVETOBREAKEVEN (true/false): Enable the automatic movement of your stop-loss to the break-even point once your trade gains a set number of pips. ▪ WHENTOMOVETOBE (pips): Specify the number of pips of profit required before moving the stop-loss to break-even. ▪ PIPSTOMOVESL (pips): Define the number of pips from the break-even point where your stop-loss will be adjusted for added safety.

Volume Settings:

Lots (size): Specify the number of lots per trade to manage trade volume according to your risk strategy.

MaximumRisk (%): Set the maximum percentage of your account equity to risk on a single trade.

DecreaseFactor: Adjust trade size after consecutive losses to mitigate further risk and preserve capital.

Trade Management Settings:

TrailingStop (pips): Activate a trailing stop loss to lock in profits as the market price moves.

Stop_Loss (pips): Define the maximum loss allowed per trade to manage risk effectively.

MagicNumber: Assign a unique identifier for trades executed by this EA to avoid conflicts with other EAs.

TakeProfit (pips): Set the target profit level for closing positions.

Indicator Settings:FastMA (period): Define the period for the fast Moving Average to identify short-term trends. ▪ SlowMA (period): Set the period for the slow Moving Average to gauge longer-term trends. ▪ Mom_Sell (level): Adjust the momentum threshold for initiating sell signals. ▪ Mom_Buy (level): Set the momentum threshold for triggering buy signals.

Information and Chart Settings:

HideGrid (true/false): Choose whether to hide the grid on the chart for a clearer view of price movements.

ChartMode (candles/bars/etc.): Select your preferred chart mode for visualizing price action.

bullishColor (color): Define the color for bullish candles for easy trend identification.

bearishColor (color): Set the color for bearish candles to highlight downtrends.

Additional Notes:

TradeComment: Add custom comments to trades for easy identification and tracking.

Why Is This EA Free?

The Talleyrand PitchFork EA is offered at no cost as a testament to my commitment to the trading community. My goal is to provide both novice and experienced traders with a high-quality, customizable trading solution without financial burden. By offering this tool for free, I aim to foster a collaborative environment where traders can share strategies and tools, contributing to collective success.

Offering this EA for free also allows me to gather valuable feedback from users. Your insights are crucial for ongoing improvements and refinements, ensuring the tool evolves to meet the dynamic needs of traders.

Getting Started:

To begin using the Talleyrand PitchFork EA, download the code and integrate it into your MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. Customize the parameters to align with your trading strategy and risk management preferences, and let the EA handle trade execution for you.

For any questions, feedback, or suggestions, connect with me through my profile on MQL5. Your input is invaluable and helps refine this tool to better serve your trading needs.

Elevate your trading with the Talleyrand PitchFork EA—where strategic brilliance meets precision.


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