Momentum Close is a useful tool to identify volume based on the strength of a candle close.

A strong candle close is when there is a small wick in comparison to the candle body and is a sign that the market will continue in that direction.

*This is a NON-repainting indicator*





How this can help you?

Identify trend strength

Trend confirmation

Seeing potential reversals (strong rejection candle)

Developing entry and exit strategies

Strong confluence to add to your strategy

Volume analysis