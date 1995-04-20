Momentum Close
- Indicatori
- Akaashi Videsh Reedoy
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 10
Momentum Close is a useful tool to identify volume based on the strength of a candle close.
A strong candle close is when there is a small wick in comparison to the candle body and is a sign that the market will continue in that direction.
*This is a NON-repainting indicator*
How this can help you?
- Identify trend strength
- Trend confirmation
- Seeing potential reversals (strong rejection candle)
- Developing entry and exit strategies
- Strong confluence to add to your strategy
- Volume analysis
Features:
- Threshold: parameter to control candle strength (higher is stronger)
- Time filter: only enable indicator during your trading hours
- Alerts: audible alert, push notification and email alerts configurable