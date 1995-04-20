Momentum Close

Momentum Close is a useful tool to identify volume based on the strength of a candle close.

A strong candle close is when there is a small wick in comparison to the candle body and is a sign that the market will continue in that direction.

*This is a NON-repainting indicator*


How this can help you?

  • Identify trend strength 
  • Trend confirmation
  • Seeing potential reversals (strong rejection candle)
  • Developing entry and exit strategies
  • Strong confluence to add to your strategy
  • Volume analysis


Features:

  • Threshold: parameter to control candle strength (higher is stronger)
  • Time filter: only enable indicator during your trading hours
  • Alerts: audible alert, push notification and email alerts configurable 

