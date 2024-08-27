True Strength Index Indicator
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
The true strength index is a technical indicator used in the analysis of financial markets that attempts to show both trend direction and overbought/oversold conditions. It was first published William Blau in 1991. The indicator uses moving averages of the underlying momentum of a financial instrument.
The True Strength Index (TSI) is a momentum oscillator that ranges between limits of -100 and +100 and has a base value of 0.
The True Strength Index (TSI) is a momentum oscillator that ranges between limits of -100 and +100 and has a base value of 0.
Very accurate oscillator tool to discover Oversold and Overbought markets... and find out Divergences. Thanks for sharing !!