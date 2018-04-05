LastStand Type10 Titan

This Expert Advisor utilizes a Parabolic SAR trading system on lower timeframes to determine entry points and measure the distance for placing pending orders. It also employs Heiken Ashi on higher timeframes to establish the trend direction for placing pending orders. The EA supports both Martingale and non-Martingale strategies. Give it a try with a backtest! . Disclaimer

- Do not trade with money you cannot afford to lose: The developer does not constitute an offer or solicitation to trade futures, options, or currencies.

- Using this EA is at your own risk: The developer is not responsible for any damages or losses resulting from the use of this EA, including any loss of funds or other issues that may occur.

- Results may vary: The outcomes from using this EA may not meet expectations and may result in profits or losses depending on market conditions and settings used.