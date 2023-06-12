LastStand Type8 Manager
- Utilities
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- Version: 1.30
- Updated: 12 June 2023
- Activations: 5
This EA is made for manual trading. It cannot open orders by itself. But it can help close orders according to the conditions that are placed, for example, the profit meets the target or the loss reaches the specified value. so that after opening the order manually, you don't have to waste time watching Don't worry that the investment will be damaged too much . The EA can display an identity message after finishing the job as well. It can display both numbers and letters, but if you don't want to display it, nothing will appear.