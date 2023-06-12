LastStand Type8 Manager

This EA is made for manual trading. It cannot open orders by itself. But it can help close orders according to the conditions that are placed, for example, the profit meets the target or the loss reaches the specified value. so that after opening the order manually, you don't have to waste time watching Don't worry that the investment will be damaged too much . The EA can display an identity message after finishing the job as well. It can display both numbers and letters, but if you don't want to display it, nothing will appear.
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Hedge Trimmer & Roll-Over EA Managing a hedged position means carrying two opposing trades simultaneously. Over time, the losing side grows while the profitable side offsets it. The standard problem is that closing the loser costs money you may not have sitting in cash — it has to come from somewhere. Hedge Trimmer EA solves this by using the floating profit on your winning trades as the funding source to progressively close down the losing side. It identifies which trades are in profit, uses a
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LastStand Type1
Nothpone Thamrongarchariyakul
Experts
Hello my friends. This Expert Advisor is based on Ichimoku Kinko Hyo and Heiken_Ashi indicator. The input parameters are optimized for EURCAD H1. - magics = magic number - Lots = Lots - CloseMethod = Method to Close order          - TP-SL-TSL (if set SL and TP = 0 it will open and close by signal)         - MartinBuyOrSell = Open and Martingale oneway         - MartinBuyandSell = Open and Martingale twoway  - TP = take profit (point) - SL = stoploss (point) - tsl = trailing stop - martin_Plus =
LastStand NonGridHero
Nothpone Thamrongarchariyakul
5 (1)
Experts
Hello all friends What I will present today is a grid system that doesn't have grid. Its work is Open to buy and sell at the same time. Or choose to open either side in the settings. The weakness of this system is that when the graph runs one way for a long time, it is very damaged. I have prepared a function for reducing damage.Details about how to set up according to the youtube link.
LastStand Type3 TheWinner
Nothpone Thamrongarchariyakul
Experts
This Expert Advisor is based on ForexMiracle System (MA,BB,MACD,ADX,STO). Follow the trend...no Martingale.. . need technical analysis skill Input Parameters :  - Magics = 1234; - Lots = 0.01;   - maxStopLevel = 700; - autoTPbyATR = true; - TP = 100; - autoSLbyBollinger = true; - SL = 50; - trailingStop = 0; - CutByEngulf = true; - Friday_Rest = true; - Indicator_Setting = "| ^_^ | ^3^ | ^v^ |"; - MAmega_Setting = "----------------------------"; - MA_Setting = "----------------------------"; - B
LastStand Type4 Ronin
Nothpone Thamrongarchariyakul
Experts
The Binary Option System "SMA5 + Price Action" Hello fellow investors. I experimented with Binary Option trading and brought in some popular trading systems to make this EA. This is my EA name "Laststand Type4 Ronin" . I won't tell you what this trading system really does.If you want to know, please test it yourself. About setting up my EA click that youtube link. 
LastStand Type5 RiverFlow
Nothpone Thamrongarchariyakul
Experts
LastStand_Type5_RiverFlow This EA has two components. This makes it possible to trade in two different ways. You can choose one at a time. - This EA uses support and resistance levels. - This EA uses trend trading indicators including heiken ashi and MACD. using the EA and setting variables Can be seen in a YouTube video clip. . "Please do a test before purchasing. to reduce your investment risk"
LastStand Type6 ledFarm
Nothpone Thamrongarchariyakul
Experts
Write this EA for my own use. but decided to sell it as well . The EA has a wide variety of uses. Can be set as you wish. But please understand that profits depend on the capabilities of EA users. Not just the EA alone. I try to reduce the difficulty of use. Make EA easier to use and more friendly to investors. I want everyone to try the demo before actually buying it. To make sure this EA is right for you or not. ... About setting up my EA click that youtube link. 
LastStand Ai1 Oracle
Nothpone Thamrongarchariyakul
Experts
This program uses a two-time frame trading system. Use a large time frame to set the direction. and small time frames to find trading entry points.As for the AI, the perceptron method is used.Please try the demo before you actually buy it. Disclaimer - Trading has large potential risk. You must be aware of the risks and be willing to accept them in order to invest. - Do not trade with money you cannot afford to lose. This is neither a solicitation nor an offer to Buy/Sell futures, options or cu
LastStand Type7 Excalibur
Nothpone Thamrongarchariyakul
Experts
Disclaimer – Trading has large potential risk. You must be aware of the risks and be willing to accept them in order to invest. Do not trade with money you cannot afford to lose. This is neither a solicitation nor an offer to Buy/Sell futures, options or currencies. No representation is being made that any account will or is likely to achieve profits or losses similar to those discussed herein. The past performance of any trading system or methodology is not necessarily indicative of future res
LastStand Type9 TheUltimate
Nothpone Thamrongarchariyakul
Experts
This EA is suitable for trading when the market is strong. In full auto mode There are no wasted open orders. By opening orders using buy stops and sell stops. The nature of the sideways graph does not respect the moving averages. If the price crosses the moving average in the other direction, the pending price will be deleted. . in semi-auto mode Will allow investors to define the zone they want to play in. When the price enters the zone where you want to sell and there is a reversal candlesti
LastStand Type10 Titan
Nothpone Thamrongarchariyakul
Experts
This Expert Advisor utilizes a Parabolic SAR trading system on lower timeframes to determine entry points and measure the distance for placing pending orders. It also employs Heiken Ashi on higher timeframes to establish the trend direction for placing pending orders. The EA supports both Martingale and non-Martingale strategies. Give it a try with a backtest! . Disclaimer - Do not trade with money you cannot afford to lose: The developer does not constitute an offer or solicitation to trade fu
LastStand type11 Rocket
Nothpone Thamrongarchariyakul
Experts
Key Features:   Advanced Pivot-Point Strategy Automatic detection of daily Pivot Points Strategic entry using S1/S2/S3 and R1/R2/R3 levels Instant placement of BuyStop/SellStop orders on breakout confirmation   Auto-Spacing Entry System Intelligent order spacing algorithm prevents cluster entries Customizable distance parameters   Smart Risk Management Auto MM: Progressive lot sizing based on account equity growth Dynamic SL/TP: Automatically adjusts to nearest pivot levels DD Filter: Rea
LastStand Type12 Sniper
Nothpone Thamrongarchariyakul
Experts
LastStand Type12 Sniper Expert Advisor based on Supertrend indicator LastStand Type12 Sniper is an expert advisor that automates trade entries using Supertrend indicator signals. It is designed to support multiple execution styles and risk management preferences. Main Features: Trade entries based on Supertrend indicator Option to use Stop Loss and Take Profit based on indicator range Customizable Risk:Reward ratio per trade (e.g., 1:2, 1:3) Optional Martingale mode Adjustable Supertrend parame
LastStand Type13 The Pullback King
Nothpone Thamrongarchariyakul
Experts
The Pullback King (Type 13) The Pullback King is an expert advisor designed for traders who value systematic entry and disciplined risk management. This EA focuses on "Pullback" trading opportunities by combining trend-following indicators with price action confirmation. It is designed to be a reliable assistant for both prop firm challenges and personal account growth. Core Trading Logic The EA utilizes a multi-layered filter system to ensure high-quality entries: Trend Filtering (VIDYA): Uses
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