LastStand Type3 TheWinner
- Experts
- Nothpone Thamrongarchariyakul
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
This Expert Advisor is based on ForexMiracle System (MA,BB,MACD,ADX,STO).
Follow the trend...no Martingale.. . need technical analysis skill
Input Parameters :
- Magics = 1234;
- Lots = 0.01;
- maxStopLevel = 700;
- autoTPbyATR = true;
- TP = 100;
- autoSLbyBollinger = true;
- SL = 50;
- trailingStop = 0;
- CutByEngulf = true;
- Friday_Rest = true;
- Indicator_Setting = "| ^_^ | ^3^ | ^v^ |";
- MAmega_Setting = "----------------------------";
- MA_Setting = "----------------------------";
- BollingerBand_Setting = "----------------------------";
- MACD_Setting = "----------------------------";
- Stochastic_Setting = "----------------------------";
- ADX_Setting = "----------------------------";
- ATR_Setting = "----------------------------";
- Goal_Setting = "don't want to use set 0";
Contact me _Page facebook : @j.laststand