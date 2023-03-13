LastStand Type7 Excalibur

Disclaimer – Trading has large potential risk. You must be aware of the risks and be willing to accept them in order to invest.

Do not trade with money you cannot afford to lose. This is neither a solicitation nor an offer to Buy/Sell futures, options or currencies.

No representation is being made that any account will or is likely to achieve profits or losses similar to those discussed herein.

The past performance of any trading system or methodology is not necessarily indicative of future results. . This is a Semi Auto for day trading. Can do either Manual trade or Auto Trade especially gold pairs. Please test before buying, hope you like it.



