LastStand Type1
- Experts
- Nothpone Thamrongarchariyakul
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Hello my friends.
This Expert Advisor is based on Ichimoku Kinko Hyo and Heiken_Ashi indicator.
The input parameters are optimized for EURCAD H1.
- magics = magic number
- Lots = Lots
- CloseMethod = Method to Close order
- TP-SL-TSL (if set SL and TP = 0 it will open and close by signal)
- MartinBuyOrSell = Open and Martingale oneway
- MartinBuyandSell = Open and Martingale twoway
- TP = take profit (point)
- SL = stoploss (point)
- tsl = trailing stop
- martin_Plus = this ea use plus martingale like 0.01->0.02->0.03->0.04->0.05
- martin_Distance = Distance for martingale
- Ichimoku Kinko Hyo = Tenkan-sen and kijun-sen Cross
- insurance = cut loss function (recommend to use for safety)
- MoneycutLoss = cut all position by money
- PercentcutLoss = cut all position by percent
- stopAfterCutLoss = Expert Remove after cutloss
- netProfit_Loss_to_Stop_Ea = function to stop ea
- totalProfit = close all and stop ea when reach total profit
- totalLoss = close all and stop ea when reach total loss
User didn't leave any comment to the rating