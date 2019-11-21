LastStand Type1

Hello my friends.
This Expert Advisor is based on Ichimoku Kinko Hyo and Heiken_Ashi indicator.
The input parameters are optimized for EURCAD H1.
- magics = magic number
- Lots = Lots
- CloseMethod = Method to Close order 
        - TP-SL-TSL (if set SL and TP = 0 it will open and close by signal)
        - MartinBuyOrSell = Open and Martingale oneway
        - MartinBuyandSell = Open and Martingale twoway 
- TP = take profit (point)
- SL = stoploss (point)
- tsl = trailing stop
- martin_Plus = this ea use plus martingale like 0.01->0.02->0.03->0.04->0.05
- martin_Distance = Distance for martingale
- Ichimoku Kinko Hyo = Tenkan-sen and kijun-sen Cross
- insurance = cut loss function (recommend to use for safety)
        - MoneycutLoss = cut all position by money 
        - PercentcutLoss = cut all position by percent
        - stopAfterCutLoss = Expert Remove after cutloss
- netProfit_Loss_to_Stop_Ea =  function to stop ea
        - totalProfit = close all and stop ea when reach total profit
        - totalLoss = close all and stop ea when reach total loss
mql101
51
mql101 2022.12.12 04:51 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Reply to review