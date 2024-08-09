Liquidity Hunter

Liquidity Hunter EA for MetaTrader 5

The Liquidity Hunter EA is an automated trading tool designed for MetaTrader 5, incorporating Smart Money Concepts (SMC) to identify and trade liquidity zones in the market. It detects key swing highs/lows, plots liquidity clusters, and executes limit orders with advanced risk management.  


Key Features

Liquidity Detection: Identifies swing extremes and internal levels to mark potential stop zones.  

Pending Limit Orders: Enters trades at optimal liquidity zones for high-probability setups.  

Risk Management:

  •  Trailing stop-loss (SL)  
  •   Break-even (BE) adjustment  
  •   Multiple take-profit levels (TP1, TP2, TP3)  

Fibonacci-Based Adjustments:  Dynamically modifies SL/TP using Fibonacci extensions.  

Daily Drawdown Protection: 

  • Halts trading if daily/account drawdown limits are reached (configurable).  
  • Compliant with prop firm rules.  

Additional Tools:

  •   Swing high/low alerts  
  •   Volume profile at key levels  
  •   SMA-based trend filter  


(Full parameter list available in the EA settings.)


Important Notes 

  • No profit guarantees. Trading involves risk; past performance does not indicate future results.  
  • Test in a demo account before live trading.  
  • Ensure you understand the strategy and risk parameters.  

Support & Updates

  • Updates are released periodically.  
  • Support is provided via MQL5 comments/messaging (no external links).  


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