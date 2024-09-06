Nephilim A — Your Reliable Ally in Financial Markets

Nephilim A is a powerful trading bot designed for stable performance in financial markets. Utilizing optimized algorithms and advanced strategies to filter out false signals, Nephilim A helps traders maximize profits while minimizing risks. The bot is suitable for both beginners and professionals, and our team offers additional services to customize the bot to your specific trading needs.

Key Features:

Algorithmic Trading: The bot employs a combination of technical indicators and innovative algorithms for precise trade entries.

The bot employs a combination of technical indicators and innovative algorithms for precise trade entries. Full Automation: Nephilim A automatically analyzes the market and makes decisions without user intervention.

Nephilim A automatically analyzes the market and makes decisions without user intervention. Forward Optimization: The bot's parameters have been optimized to ensure maximum profitability with minimal risk.

The bot's parameters have been optimized to ensure maximum profitability with minimal risk. Built-in Notification System: Receive notifications about important market events and strategy updates directly on your smartphone or terminal.

Receive notifications about important market events and strategy updates directly on your smartphone or terminal. Design

Fixed Position Size: Manage your own risks

Trading Strategy Description: Nephilim A analyzes market data using a combination of several proven indicators. The algorithm is designed to minimize losses while maintaining high accuracy in trade entries. The trading logic includes several filters that reduce the likelihood of false signals.

Technical Details and Parameters:

Entry and Exit Parameters: All parameters are carefully selected and optimized but can be adjusted upon client request to suit individual preferences.

All parameters are carefully selected and optimized but can be adjusted upon client request to suit individual preferences. Stop Loss and Take Profit Levels: Automatically set protection and profit levels ensure capital preservation.

Automatically set protection and profit levels ensure capital preservation. Supported Currency Pairs: Nephilim A has successfully operated with USD/JPY over a period of more than 11 years.

Usage Recommendations:

Timeframes and Automation: It is recommended to run the bot on a VPS server for continuous operation. The M5 timeframe is suggested for the best results.

It is recommended to run the bot on a VPS server for continuous operation. The M5 timeframe is suggested for the best results. Market Trends: The bot performs well in both trending and flat markets.

The bot performs well in both trending and flat markets. Operating Mode: It is advised not to turn off the bot unless absolutely necessary to avoid missing trade opportunities.

Technical Requirements:

Platform: MetaTrader 5 version 5.0 and above.

MetaTrader 5 version 5.0 and above. Minimum Deposit: $200 for minimal trading conditions.

$200 for minimal trading conditions. Operating Time: 24/5, with downtime on weekends.

Support and Updates: Nephilim A is regularly updated and adapted to current market conditions. Users receive updates and technical support 24/7 through a special subscription of $50 per month.

Important: Nephilim A does not guarantee 100% profitability and is subject to the risks inherent in any trading activity. It is recommended to test the bot on a demo account and with your own bot's quotes before use.

Recommended testing period with a minimum deposit: 4 weeks.



